The New York Jets notched their fourth victory of the 2026 season with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but they could hear back from the NFL in the coming days, including about David Bailey.

Bailey continued what has been a historic rookie season, notching 2 more sacks against Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

However, one of his other hits on Herbert could draw more unwanted attention.

During the second quarter on third-and-6 from the Jets 16-yard line, as Herbert’s attempt to connect with wide receiver Tre’ Harris fell incomplete. Unfortunately for the Jets, officials flagged Bailey–the No. 2 overall pick of the 2026 draft–for “roughing the passer.”

Bailey now faces a potential fine from the NFL that could reach as high as $17,911 for a first offense and $23,882 from there, per the league.

This would be the first fine of the season for Bailey, one of three Jets rookie first-round picks.

Jets’ David Bailey, Two Other Players Facing Punishment From NFL

Bailey was the only Jets player flagged for a fineable infraction during the game, but the NFL could always dock a player for something that went uncalled in real time.

The Chargers could be under the microscope, though, following two borderline calls.

Two Chargers–offensive lineman Cole Strange and running back Kimani Vidal were both flagged for “unnecessary roughness” during the game. That alone is not an automatic fine, but the NFL could add further context that triggers such a decision.

During the second quarter on a second-and-9 from LA’s 29, Herbert gained 8 yards on a scramble. Jets cornerback Azareye’h Thomas made the stop.

However, officials flagged Vidal following a dust-up with Jets players.

Vidal pushed Jets DB Malachi Moore. If the NFL determines Vidal’s actions rose to the level of “striking/kicking/kneeing,” Vidal could cae a fine as high as $12,537. That is the first-offense amount, while a second instance could incur an $18,507 fine.

Notably, the broadcast showed Jets head coach Aaron Glenn gesturing that the Chargers were moving backward on the sidelines following the call.

Strange’s infraction occurred in the fourth quarter and was the final penalty of the game.

It happened during a point-after attempt by Chargers teammate Cameron Dicker. Strange, on the protection unit, took down Jets defensive lineman Jack Heflin in body slam-like fashion. This could be even less likely to draw a fine than Vidal’s instance.

NFL’s Disciplinary Process Inconsistent

The NFL opted not to fine Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason McCormick for his body slam-like takedown on Jared Verse of th Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

Of course, inconsistency with fines is baked into the NFL’s review process.

It should also be noted that unnecessary roughness is not listed on the schedule of fineable offense. Still, the NFL can and has docked players for general “unnecessary roughness.” That means that neither Vidal nor Strange need to fit into a predefined category to be fined.

Both sides will look to play cleaner in Week 12. Bailey and the Jets will face the Miami Dolphins, while the Chargers take on the New England Patriots.