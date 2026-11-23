The New York Jets got back into the win column Sunday with a gritty 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the result could carry some weight beyond the standings.

New York entered the game with a 2-8 record, while the Chargers sat at 1-8. This wasn’t a matchup between two playoff juggernauts, but the result could become important in the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

With the Jets picking up the win, they also gave the Chargers a better opportunity to climb toward the top of the draft order if they continue to lose. That could put Los Angeles in position to land star Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Rex Ryan Sends Blunt Message to Jets Fans

Appearing on ESPN New York’s DiPietro & Rothenberg on Monday morning, Ryan was fired up about the Jets’ win. However, he was asked about fans who were upset with the result and wanted New York to lose at this point in the season.

Some fans believe losing could help the Jets secure a top draft pick while also pushing the organization to move on from head coach Aaron Glenn, who recorded just his sixth win since the team hired him before the 2025 season.

Ryan, staying true to his old-school approach, called the idea of losing and tanking nonsense.

“I get where some fans are coming from. I mean, nobody knows the future. The fans don’t hold the cards that say we’re gonna get rid of Aaron Glenn and we’re gonna do this and we’re gonna do that. No. Woody Johnson is gonna make that decision, not Woody Guthrie,” Ryan said.

“Every fan assumes that they have all the answers. To hell with that. How about we learn how to win? How about we start getting some wins and stacking them together? Try to get some wins, stack some wins. Our players need it. They’re working their butts off. Let’s get some wins behind them and turn things around. That’s what you do. To me, oh hell no, you don’t go out there and just tank.”

Rex Ryan PRAISED John Harbaugh and CALLED OUT Cam Skattebo! @HDumpty39 | @RothenbergESPN | @ESPNNewYork https://t.co/252NedRsL3 — DiPietro & Rothenberg (@DRonESPN) November 23, 2026

Looking at the Jets

There has been no indication from owner Woody Johnson that Glenn is on the hot seat or could lose his job after his second season.

However, that’s certainly a possibility. New York now sits at 3-8, with another winnable game coming up this week against the Miami Dolphins. Like the Chargers, Miami has a 1-9 record and is also looking to secure the No. 1 overall pick.

That said, the Jets also own the Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick. If the season ended today, New York would hold the fourth and fifth overall picks in this year’s draft. However, five other teams also sit at 3-7. If the Jets or Colts finish with better records than those teams, New York’s picks could fall toward the back end of the top 10.