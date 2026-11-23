33-year-old Sterling Shepard just had a career day for the New York Jets during a Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Sterling Shepard has not had multiple receiving TDs in a season since 2020. He has never had multiple receiving TDs in a single game. Until today. Shepard has now hauled in two TDs from Geno Smith,” NFL Insider Jonathan Jones of The Athletic shared.

If they want to keep this talented football player around, the Jets will have to sign him to the active roster. Each player on the practice squad is allowed a maximum of three practice squad elevations per season. Sunday’s contest against Los Angeles was Shepard’s third elevation. So they will be forced to make a move this week.

“Sterling Shepard has two receiving touchdowns today, the first two-touchdown game of his career. Before today, he last scored a touchdown in November 2023!” the NFL on FOX account shared.

“NFL HISTORY! At 33 years old, Sterling Shepard becomes the OLDEST player in NFL history to record his FIRST career 2-receiving-TD game! The 11-year veteran accomplishes the feat after being elevated from the Jets’ practice squad!” Novig posted.

Complains Rain in After Jets Game About Shepard

What a beautiful moment, right? Shepard, who has played for three different teams over the last calendar year, delivers in the red zone for the green and white. Who possibly couldn’t be on board with that? Apparently, a lot of people.

“Glad 33 year old Sterling Shepard is helping the Jets win a game that is only going to do way more harm than good. This franchise will never get it. Embarrassing,” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman reacted on social media.

“nothing quite like Sterling Shepard TDs in late November to tank draft position, no team does it like the Jets man,” The Jet Press account posted.

Then they followed it up with this tweet a short while later: “nothing quite like TWO Sterling Shepard TDs in late November to tank draft position.”

nothing quite like TWO Sterling Shepard TDs in late November to tank draft position https://t.co/HALBNsgmy4— The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 22, 2026

“The Jets sure know how to pull off a franchise-crushing win at SoFi Stadium late in the season! Sterling Shepard is 2026’s Frank Gore,” WFAN producer/host Michael Fliegelman wrote.

Do you guys hear how ridiculous that sounds? Okay, so I’m Geno Smith. I’m dropping back to pass oh wow, Shepard is wide open, but damn, I can’t throw it to him because the fan base is going to be upset because he doesn’t have a long-term future with the team, so they will complain about him getting targets. Maybe someone else is open?

Players play. Teams play. Fans want to tank, but the teams do not and will not. You set yourselves up for failure rooting this way. The Jets entered the day 2-8. Fans wanted them to finish 2-15 to secure the best draft position possible. Was that ever likely to happen? No, of course not.

Three losses this season for the Jets have been by multiple scores. Every other game has been a one-score contest. What does that mean? Eventually, if you stay competitive in games long enough, the oblong-shaped football will eventually bounce in your direction.