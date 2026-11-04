Adam Schefter Drops Intriguing Breece Hall Update Ahead of Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 10, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that the team has no intention of trading star running back Breece Hall.

Hall has been sidelined with a quad injury since leaving the Jets’ Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Braelon Allen has emerged as one of the most productive running backs in the NFL over the last five games.

That has raised the question: With so many running back-needy teams pursuing Jonathan Taylor, why wouldn’t the Jets entertain a trade for Hall? New York is sitting at 2-6 and already has a cheaper option in Allen, who has proven he can handle lead running back duties.

Adam Schefter Drops Intriguing Quote on Hall

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed the upcoming trade deadline and noted that only one team might land Taylor. If that happens, Hall could become the next running back teams pursue.

Schefter predicted that, despite Glenn saying the Jets don’t want to trade Hall, New York will receive calls about the running back over the next several days. Those teams will likely want to find out what it would take to lure Hall out of New York ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“What about Breece Hall? Again, Aaron Glenn said Monday that the Jets aren’t looking to trade him. The Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Packers and others are interested in Jonathan Taylor. They’re not all getting Jonathan Taylor. One team might get him. So what happens if and when Taylor gets traded? Who’s the next running back teams are going to call about? Breece Hall,” Schefter said during Wednesday’s episode of his podcast. “And Braelon Allen has emerged. Again, the Jets don’t want to trade Hall and aren’t planning to trade him. I get it. But I’m going to predict the Jets will get calls about Breece Hall.”

Some trade deadline thoughts as Tuesday, Nov. 10 draws closer. Cc: @tyschmit 🎧 https://t.co/bidFA9LzeX https://t.co/JXMRL40VXo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

What Would a Hall Trade Look Like?

It’s difficult to determine exactly what Hall’s trade value would be, but we know what the Colts are asking for Taylor, which could serve as a good measuring stick.

The Colts want something similar to what the San Francisco 49ers gave the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey in 2022. San Francisco sent a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick to complete the deal.

If the Colts receive an offer along those lines for Taylor, Hall likely wouldn’t command quite as much. However, the Jets could demand a second- or third-round pick paired with a late-round selection, and I’m sure teams would jump at that offer.