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Adam Schefter Provides Major Update on Jets’ Possible Breece Hall Trade

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are on the field Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they finally welcomed back star running back Breece Hall.

Hall had been sidelined with a quad injury that he sustained in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

In his absence, backup running back Braelon Allen has played exceptionally well. As a result, conversations have picked up over the last week or so about whether the Jets should entertain trading Hall.

Adam Schefter Gives Update

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it very clear that New York has no plans to trade Hall, and it seems the team has stood firm on that stance.

“Breece is still a part of this team,” Glenn said earlier this week, via The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “I’ve said it before: We’re in the business of keeping good players and he’s one of our better players so he’ll be here.”

Since then, the Jets have received some interest and calls about Hall, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but no deal is expected before Tuesday’s deadline.

Via Jets: “Despite interest and calls, the Jets have told teams they don’t intend to trade running back Breece Hall.”

Hall’s NFL Career With Jets

While he’s only played in three games this season, Hall has recorded 51 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught 10 passes for 102 yards.

Hall is now in his fifth season with the Jets, who selected him out of Iowa State in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hall has appeared in 59 career games.

He’s rushed for 3,561 yards and 19 touchdowns on 806 career carries. He’s also caught 198 passes for 1,744 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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