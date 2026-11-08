Adam Schefter Provides Major Update on Jets’ Possible Breece Hall Trade

The New York Jets are on the field Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they finally welcomed back star running back Breece Hall.

Hall had been sidelined with a quad injury that he sustained in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

In his absence, backup running back Braelon Allen has played exceptionally well. As a result, conversations have picked up over the last week or so about whether the Jets should entertain trading Hall.

Adam Schefter Gives Update

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it very clear that New York has no plans to trade Hall, and it seems the team has stood firm on that stance.

“Breece is still a part of this team,” Glenn said earlier this week, via The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “I’ve said it before: We’re in the business of keeping good players and he’s one of our better players so he’ll be here.”

Since then, the Jets have received some interest and calls about Hall, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but no deal is expected before Tuesday’s deadline.

Via Jets: “Despite interest and calls, the Jets have told teams they don’t intend to trade running back Breece Hall.”

Despite interest and calls, the Jets have told teams they don’t intend to trade running back Breece Hall. https://t.co/DKUmVY8CYe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026

Hall’s NFL Career With Jets

While he’s only played in three games this season, Hall has recorded 51 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught 10 passes for 102 yards.

Hall is now in his fifth season with the Jets, who selected him out of Iowa State in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hall has appeared in 59 career games.

He’s rushed for 3,561 yards and 19 touchdowns on 806 career carries. He’s also caught 198 passes for 1,744 yards and nine touchdowns.