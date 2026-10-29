Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Puts Jets Defense on Blast

If the New York Jets’ struggling defense needed some extra bulletin board material ahead of Week 8, they just got it.

“I think we can definitely get the run game going, get back on track, and just really get after these guys. Couple of guys out there that don’t really want to tackle, but I’m not going to say names,” Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Jets host the Raiders in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Jets Rush Defense Issues

Well, this matchup just got some extra juice.

Now, Jeanty isn’t wrong; the Jets could serve as a potential get-right game. Through the first seven weeks of the 2026 season, the Jets defense has allowed 127.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th in the NFL, per ESPN.

They have given up 100+ rushing yards three* times to individual players:

Kyle Monangai (Chicago Bears): 30 carries for 146 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns (averaged 4.9 rushing yards per carry)

Ollie Gordon II (Miami Dolphins): 25 carries for 103 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown (averaged 4.1 rushing yards per carry)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions): 20 carries for 99* rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns (averaged 5.0 rushing yards per carry)

The Jets clearly have a weakness, and some teams have taken advantage, but every opponent they have faced hasn’t. Are the Raiders even capable of delivering on Jeanty’s bold words?

Under a Microscope

You know what they say about people throwing rocks from glass houses. Or, as my father likes to say, a frog with a glass [expletive] only jumps once.

The Raiders have *squints eyes* the 31st-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, averaging just 74.7 rushing yards per game this season, per ESPN.

Through the first seven games of the season, Jeanty has toted the rock 106 times for 328 rushing yards, and he has scored one touchdown on the ground. The 328 rushing yards rank 21st in the NFL. Jeanty averages 3.1 rushing yards per carry, which ranks 49th in the league among ball carriers, per ESPN.

The leading rusher in the National Football League, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, has more than double the amount of rushing yards that Jeanty has produced so far this season.

Do the Jets stink on a consistent basis at stopping the run? Absolutely. Do the Raiders suck at running the football? I’m not sure how you could come to any other conclusion based on the stats.

Is Jeanty going to be a prophet with his prediction? Or will the Jets defense feel the disrespect and step up to the plate? Sunday, November 1 should be a fun one.

History of the Matchup

The Jets and Raiders have squared up 49 times in history between the regular season and postseason. Las Vegas holds the series lead at 27-20-2. They have also dominated the recent clashes. The Raiders have won four of the last five matchups.

The most recent two matchups were each decided by one score, but the previous three matchups were all decided in blowout fashion.

Bluntly, these are two teams that are struggling.

After starting the season 3-0, the Raiders have now lost four straight. After starting the season 1-0, the Jets have lost two in a row and five of their last six.