NFL Delivers Harsh Punishment Over New York Jets Game

The NFL has come for Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets and, more specifically, for Dane Belton, Darrell Jackson, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. They received fines for “unnecessary roughness” in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, the NFL announced on October 10.

Belton’s fine was the most significant, costing the veteran defensive back $19,389 for impermissible “use of the helmet.”

The play occurred during the second quarter on a pass from Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Bagent found wide receiver Kalif Raymond on first-and-10 from the Jets 20-yard line. Belton made the stop for a 1-yard gain. Officials did not flag Belton during the game for anything and play continued.

The drive ended with a Bears field goal that put the Jets in a 10-3 hole in their eventual 23-12 loss to their rivals from the NFC North.

Despite being the highest fine of the week, it was still lower than a standard amount. First time offenses of illegal use of the helmet can result in fines as high as $23,882 and up to $47,762 for second-time infractions, per the NFL.

But Belton has other concerns with this fine, which he can appeal, and–even more–the penalty.

NFL Drops Hammer on Dane Belton

Illegal use of the helmet is one of several personal fouls that the NFL and NFLPA announced in August fall under revised guidelines. Under those guidelines, Belton now has his first strike. Two more strikes of the same kind will result in a one-game suspension.

Belton can get some of his fine money back if he avoids further incident, but the strike will carry forward into future seasons, per the NFL and NFLPA.

Belton has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets, but this is undoubtedly an unfortunate development for the former New York Giants draft pick.

Moreover, Belton’s situation post-infraction is not unique among the Jets players fined.

Jets’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, Darrell Jackson Joins Dane Belton on Strike Watch

The league fined Fitzpatrick and Jackson both for “hip-drop tackles,” which also fall under the category of plays that earn players strikes toward a one-game suspension.

Notably, Fitzpatrick’s $17,911 fine is in line with standard amounts for first-time offenses. The $6,683 fine that Jackson received is well below, which is also not an uncommon outcome for first-time offenses.

Fitzpatrick’s infraction occurred during the second quarter, too, on another Bears FG drive.

It was on another pass from Bagent, this time to receiver Rome Odunze, on a third-and-5 from the Jets 47-yard line. Fitzpatrick made the stop, also avoiding drawing a flag during the game.

Officials did not call Jackson for his infraction during the game, either. His came in the fourth quarter, during a rushing attempt from Bears back Kyle Monangai on a first-and-10 from Chicago’s 31-yard line. Monangai is notably out in Week 5 due to a toe injury suffered in Week 4.

The play gained 2 yards and the Bears ultimately ran out the clock on a 9-minute drive.