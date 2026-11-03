Boomer Esiason Does Not Hold Back on New York Jets

The New York Jets have a coaching problem, according to former Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason. However, it is not with Aaron Glenn. He has come under fire amid the team’s 2-6 start to the season.

Instead, Esiason rehashed his issue with offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

“This is why didn’t Frank here, because I knew this was going to happen. I knew, eventually, we were going to get around to this. And whether or not Woody Johnson makes an in-season decision or not, that’s up to Woody and Darren Mougey over there,” Esiason said on “WFAN Sports Radio” on November 2.

“Ultimately, I don’t know whether it helps or it doesn’t help. And who really cares right now? Because their season, essentially, is over. They’re not going anywhere, and they’re not going to the playoffs.”

Esiason may be correct when it comes to Reich. However, the calls for Glenn to be fired continue amid another apparent lost season.

All hope is not lost for the Jets, particularly their future.

“The best thing that can happen to them is all three of their draft picks went up for the upcoming draft because all three of the teams that they have the draft picks with–including their own, of course–have all they all lost yesterday,” Esiason said “It looks like Indianapolis is a complete shell of itself now all of a sudden, because they mailed one in yesterday against Jacksonville. So, I don’t know what to tell you.

“Listening to Aaron Glenn after games, it’s getting…it’s–it just feels so off, and so weird, and so disconnected from everything that’s going on. And I know that there’s really not much he can say other than the things that he’s trying to say without really calling to people out.”

Boomer Esiason Argues Against Jets Chasing Jim Harbaugh

Esiason and co-host Gregg “Gio” Giannotti also debated potential replacements for Glenn, including current Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh. Giannotti was a proponent of the idea, if Harbaugh is fired with the Chargers 0-7 this season.

He cited Harbaugh being “quirky enough to not care about ownership, or the Jets, or the history of it,.” He also said that Harbaugh is “so strange and off the beaten path.”

Esiason said he would “hesitate” for that same reason.

“Just simply because of what the media around here is like, and what the noise is around the team. I don’t necessarily know that that would be the most stable decision, if in fact that does happen out in LA.; I don’t know if it will. I don’t know if it will come down to firing Mike McDaniel or trading Justin Herbert and trying to start over with another quarterback. I’m not sure how the Spanos family sees Jim Harbaugh,” Esiason said.

“He had two 11-win seasons. He took them to the playoffs. They’ve had a lot of injuries out there, and he’s having a just a horrendous year right now. And I just can’t imagine a team keeping a coach who goes winless, if in fact that happens to the Chargers.”

Notably, the discussion around how much better off the Jets would be with Jim’s brother John Harbaugh at the helm rather than Glenn.

John Harbaugh went from the Baltimore Ravens to the New York Giants this past offseason.

The Giants have gotten off to a 4-2-1 start to lead the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Jets are fortunate to be in the same division as the 1-6 Miami Dolphins. Otherwise, they would be bringing up the rear in the AFC East themselves.

Jets Urged to Do Right By Garrett Wilson

Among the other topics Esiason spoke candidly on was Garrett Wilson’s future amid the Jets latest slow start and the encouraging signs from fellow receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell when they have been healthy this season.

“I’m only advocating for it if in fact he [Mougey] can get the assets back that he would require to send a 1A receiver out,” Esiason argued to Giannotti. “The only reason you would do that, or the reasons that you would do that, No. 1 is that you would get assets back that would only enhance the next two drafts.

“The other reason why you would do it is because of his salary and the salary cap situation would give you more flexibility by removing his salary from your salary cap.”

Esiason also argued it would be right to trade Wilson “if you like the guy.”

“I’m talking about they liked Quinnen Williams. They liked Sauce Gardener. But those guys were not happy losing, and new coaches, and losing again, even though they got their contract extensions. Essentially, they become–without even realizing it–they become a drag on the team.

Esiason added, “I would think that Garett Wilson is probably as frustrated as anybody over there at Florham Park. He’s saying all the right things right now. But if you want to do a guy a favor, if you really want to do a guy that you think has been a good player for you–he’s done everything that you’ve asked, you paid him well–you want to do them a favor, you gotta get him out of here. If you can get the assets back, that’s the only reason why you would do it.”