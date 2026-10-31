Breece Hall Shares Cryptic Post Amid Jets Trade Rumors

Oh boy.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall took to X to share a cryptic message that is now going viral.

“To whoever needs to hear this: Through every high, every low, every setback, and every blessing, keep going and keep trusting in the Lord. We may not always understand His timing or see the bigger picture, but His plan is always greater than ours. One day it’ll all make sense. Until then, keep your faith and trust His process,” Hall shared.

What the heck does that mean? Is it simply some random advice on social media that has nothing to do with anything? Is this an indication that Hall won’t play this week? Could this suggest a trade is on the way?

Well, the internet certainly thinks it’s the latter. The post currently has 2.8 million views, and there is a large subsection of X users who are discussing the trade possibilities for Hall ahead of the November 10 deadline.

“This dude got traded,” analyst Corey Buschlen reacted.

“Seems like there is a non zero chance?” Jets analyst Joe Caporoso said when asked if Hall gets moved before the deadline.

There Is a Path to Hall Getting Traded

Last year, the Jets turned down a trade offer from the Kansas City Chiefs that would have swapped Hall for a 2026 fourth-round pick. They wanted a third. It never happened.

Then everything changed this offseason when he was extended on a $43.5 million contract.

“Mougey smartly structured Hall’s contract in a way that wouldn’t be debilitating if they did decide to move him. His $43.5 million deal included a $5 million signing bonus and $29 million in guarantees — with all of the guarantees coming in the first two years of the contract,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared.

According to Spotrac, if Hall were traded, the acquiring team would owe him just over $3 million in cash for the rest of this season. He would also be under team control for the next two seasons: a $13.5 million cap hit (2027) and a $14.5 million cap hit (2028).

The Jets would get $3 million in cash savings for this season, but they would incur an $8.45 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. They would also have a $4 million dead cap hit in 2027, but they would gain $10.5 million in cap savings.

This Could Also Be an Indication of His Playing Status

Hall has been battling a quad issue. He hasn’t suited up since the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Hall has missed the last four games, and his status is up in the air for the Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hall is officially listed as questionable for the game. Throughout the week, he was listed as a limited participant in practice.

“Saw Breece Hall in the locker room. I asked if I could get an injury update. He politely declined. We’ll see if he’s out there Sunday,” Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed on X.

“Well, the thing is we want to make sure. I mean he’s a key cog in what we’re doing and each time he goes out, man there are certain like points that he has to hit to make sure that we’re all good and we want to make sure he hits those points,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained on Friday, October 30, when asked why Hall hasn’t progressed from limited to a full participant in practice.