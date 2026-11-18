The New York Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback for decades. In Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft for ESPN, he delivered that star passer.

New York Jets receive: a 2027 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

Los Angeles Chargers receive: a 2027 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), a 2027 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), and a 2028 third-round pick

With this trade-up, Reid predicted that the Jets would select Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

“Mestemaker has progressed from a walk-on who didn’t start in high school to my top QB in this class. The Jets have used the past three drafts to establish an offensive base, selecting bookend tackles (Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou), wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq in Round 1. Along with star wideout Garrett Wilson, they make New York an ideal landing spot for a rookie signal-caller,” Reid wrote.

“Mestemaker excels at pushing the ball down the field, with his 21 completions of 20 or more yards this season ranking eighth in the FBS. His decision-making is inconsistent at times, but Mestemaker is young (first season as a Power 4 starter) and has the tools to transform the Jets,” Reid added.

Evaluating the Trade

Two first-round picks and a third-round pick are a steep price to pay to move up for a quarterback.

According to the NFL Draft value chart, the No. 1 overall pick from the Chargers is worth 3,000 points.

The Jets’ combination of picks is worth 3,140 points. In other words, this would be a slight overpay by the equivalent of a late third-round pick.

That is common practice in these types of scenarios. The Chargers have the top pick, and multiple teams figure to be interested. The more teams that enter the bidding war, the higher the price becomes.

Jets Have to Be Willing to Pay the Iron Price

Jets fans are dreaming of a world where they don’t have to trade up. The team ends up sucking enough through the final seven games that they organically find their way to the top of the draft.

That would be spectacular if that plays out. However, there is a world where that doesn’t transpire. Fret not, Jets fans; with your treasure chest of picks, you can still move up, but it’ll cost you.

After going through so many years of terrible quarterback play, the Jets have to pay whatever the price is to move up. It’s up to general manager Darren Mougey and whoever the next head coach is to determine who is the QB1 in this class. Maybe it’s Mestemaker, but maybe it isn’t.

Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN explored that possibility on the “First Draft” podcast, saying there is still plenty of time left in the process for things to change up top with other quarterbacks closing the gap.

If, after the evaluation process is complete, the Jets have conviction that whichever quarterback is top billing in this class, then they shouldn’t hesitate to move up to secure his services. Trust your gut and change your franchise’s future.