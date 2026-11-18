A pair of former New York Jets players are back in the NFL.

NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro revealed on X that the Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive tackle Leki Fotu and wide receiver Quentin Skinner to the practice squad. The team later confirmed the additions.

“A 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle, Fotu was a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. The former Ute spent four seasons in the desert before signing with the Jets, Raiders, Texans, and then Giants. He was waived as part of the Giants’ final roster cuts on August 29th,” the Eagles shared in a press release.

“Through 66 career games in the NFL (including 26 starts), Fotu has recorded 103 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss. Primarily used as a nose tackle, he also has one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Before committing to the University of Utah, Fotu played high school football in Herriman, Utah, as well as rugby,” the Eagles also shared in a press release.

Skinner, 24, is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds. He originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas. Skinner spent a little more than a year with the Jets from May of 2025 through July of 2026.

Non-QB Jets MVP Revealed

The Jets are 2-8. Not a lot has gone right. So who is the non-QB MVP of the team through the first 10 weeks of the season?

ESPN’s Rich Cimini gave the nod to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

“Wilson has been frustrated at times by his usage, but he’s still on pace for 1,125 receiving yards — which would be a career high and his fourth 1,000-yard season in five years. He’s a bright spot on an offense that has gone nine straight quarters without a touchdown. The Jets should use him more in the red zone; he has only eight targets, one reception, and one touchdown on plays inside the 20. Wilson is 26 years old and signed through 2030. He should be a foundational player for the team, but there’s always the fear that he will ask to be traded to a winning squad,” Cimini wrote.

Jets’ Odds of Landing the No. 1 Overall Pick

According to the latest ESPN FPI analytics, the Jets have a 5.9% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick and a 63.1% chance of landing a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“The FPI favors the Jets to beat the Dolphins — a high-leverage game for AFC East draft capital — in Week 12. But the Jets could also win next week at the Chargers, in Week 15 at the Cardinals and in Week 16 against the Patriots (the FPI is assuming Tommy DeVito as the most likely quarterback in that game). Plus, if the Bills have the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up by Week 18, it’s possible the Jets’ season finale in Buffalo could sneakily become a feasible win, too,” Seth Walder of ESPN wrote.

There are three teams with better odds to land the top choice over the Jets according to ESPN’s projections: Miami Dolphins (41.2% chance), Tennessee Titans (36.9% chance), and the Philadelphia Eagles (7.9% chance).