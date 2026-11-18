The New York Jets face some uncertainty about Geno Smith.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Smith would be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and a new insider report sheds some light on the situation.

“Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) was in pain Sunday but showed signs of improvement Monday, giving confidence that he will try to push through and play Sunday vs. Los Angeles,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on November 18.

Smith exited the Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 multiple times.

First, he was evaluated for a concussion. Smith later dealt with the ankle injury. He finished the contest with 148 yards on 61.9% completion with 0 touchdowns or interceptions. Fowler reported similar optimism on November 16.

In Smith’s stead, rookie draft pick Cade Klubnik posted a 137-0-1 line on 55% completion in a polarizing display.

Jets Face Short- and Long-Term Uncertainty Regarding Geno Smith

Smith, who turned 36 in October, is in his second stint with the Jets. A former second-round pick by the club in 2013, he has been durable, particularly over the past few years. He has missed four games since the start of the 2022 season, with two absences each in 2023 and 2025.

This season, Smith is completing 67.1% of his throws for 2,226 yards, 12 TDs, and 3 interceptions. He is up to a 24,394-136-92 career line on 65.4% completion.

Smith is also on an expiring contract, making his future with the Jets a source of intrigue as the back end of the regular season plays out and New York sits on the outside of the playoff picture with little hope of rejoining.

Per NFL.com, as of Wednesday, November 18, the Jets have a 1% chance of making the playoffs.

A loss in Week 11 to the 1-8 Chargers would almost certainly put the Jets out of their misery (not really, since they still have to play out the string) of still hoping for a late surge.

Further complicating matters for Smith in New York is the fact that the Jets hold three first-round picks in the 2027 draft and could have a new coaching staff. None of that bodes particularly well for Smith.