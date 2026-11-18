The New York Jets didn’t interview Liam Coen during their last head coaching search in 2025.

Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed on the “Gang’s All Here” podcast that it was because the Jets got “turned off” by information they received via The 33rd Team about Coen.

“I was told they got bad information,” Costello explained.

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman passionately responded to that report on the latest episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“Woody Johnson put Mike Tannenbaum, Rick Spielman, and The 33rd Team in charge of vetting candidates. Liam Coen is a UMass alum, Mike Tannenbaum went to UMass, and again, I work with Mike, so I’m comfortable saying this to his face. We’ve had many battles on the air and off the air, but if [the] Coz reporting is right that they got the intel wrong on Liam Coen, it’s another indictment of just this sham of a search process that led to Aaron Glenn,” Asman said.

“They interviewed 16 different candidates, and they did not even interview Mike McCarthy or Liam Coen, and here we are with Aaron Glenn, who was the best of what you could have done? He is 5-22, and that is the crowning achievement of The 33rd Team,” Asman added.

Coen, 41, has been a raving success with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Coen has quickly silenced critics, winning 20 [of] 26 games, becoming only the third head coach in the last 15 years to achieve the feat. Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur were the other two. On top of that, Coen’s winning percentage of 76.9 is the best among NFL coaches (yes, even better than Vince Lombardi and John Madden) dating back to 1950,” Carlos Sanchez of Black and Teal wrote.

Insider Explains Why Coen and the Jets Wouldn’t Have Ever Happened

ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained why Coen and the Jets would have never happened while simultaneously adding fuel to the fire that the Jets ran a sham of a search process.

“Even if he interviewed, I do not think he would have gotten the job. I think it was heavily stacked in favor of A, [Mike] Vrabel, and B, Glenn. I think it was going to be one of those two guys,” Cimini said.

Longtime radio host Brandon Tierney called that a “fundamental issue,” having these “preconceived notions” of who you plan on hiring or who is actually in the race before the process even really starts.

The Jets Need to Get the Process and Hire Right

Throughout the course of the Jets’ history, they have utilized some interesting strategies when hiring a head coach.

That has included search firms, The 33rd Team, and even a phone call from Peyton Manning. This time around, Woody Johnson has to operate differently. Instead of looking outside, they need to look within.

By all accounts, it appears general manager Darren Mougey will be safe in this ritual bloodletting in a couple of months. If Mr. Johnson trusts him as much as it seems, then let him run the search and live or die by that decision.

The Jets have screwed this process up so many times, including this latest Coen example. Your best chance to get it right is to give the controls to someone with a vested interest in the success of this team, and that’s Mougey.