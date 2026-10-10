All-Pro Browns Star Warns Geno Smith, Jets About Upcoming ‘Nightmare’

Geno Smith and the New York Jets are on clear notice from former starting linebacker Quincy Williams. A First Team All-Pro in 2023 with the Jets, Williams is in his first season with the Cleveland Browns, who will visit MetLife Stadium in Week 5.

“I had it circled on my calendar since the calendar came out,” Williams told reporters after practice on October 9.

Williams capped his message with an even stronger statement.

“My biggest thing last year was practice against them be like, ‘All right, if I don’t resign y’all, I know y’all gonna have a nightmare playing against me,’ Williams said of his mindset. “So, nightmare starts on Sunday.”

He made it clear that Smith and running back Braelon Allen are his “dawgs” like many current Jets, but that they are also on the enemy sideline now.

Williams said there have been “jokes” and “trash talk” this week, noting he trained with Smith.

“The biggest thing with him is got to get a sack on him. No. 1, he’s my boy. And then also, he’s playing from a rival team now to me,” Williams said, later commenting on Allen, who will start in place of the injured Breece Hall.

“Man, if he got the ball, he getting hit. I don’t care. But altering their offense, they still going to run with their run. That’s the biggest thing about the Jets, no matter who’s back there. Whether Isaiah [Davis] is back there, too, though. They got another running back, Isaiah. He’s real good. Also, practiced against those guys for five years. Went against them in training camp and stuff. So, kind of got my mind set on what type of backs they are. And then also, a couple of tight ends that they got here.”

Quincy Williams Has No Hard Feelings Towards Jets

Williams explained his warning for Smith and the Jets–and circling the game on his calendar–was solely because he is facing his former team.

“And going back to Gotham City. I’m The Joker. So, it’s kind of like my home,” Williams said.

“That’s the reason why. But the biggest thing is not letting the game get bigger than the game. Of course, everybody talked to me throughout the week. I let them know that it’s not a concern for me. It’s more just playing my game with just a little bit more passion. So, doing my job with just a little bit more passion. Complete my assignment, making my tackles as normal with just a little bit more passion.”

Williams said he and his Browns teammates have been having some fun with the situation. He said they are going into a “dark alley” and that his “new squad” is who he wants to be in this “dark alley game” with.

He said that the real “middle finger” to the Jets–he caught himself before swearing–and that he is “going to ride” for former Jets LBs coach Mike Rutenberg, the Browns defensive coordinator.

Williams also notably said there were no hard feelings towards the Jets “at all.”

“Life happens. The biggest thing is what you do with the opportunity that you’re given,” Williams said. “I got an opportunity here at the Browns. So, now I’m going to show by the way I play and let the film speak for itself with the opportunity I’ve been given.”