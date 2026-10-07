Colts Sign $45 Million Ex-Jets Free Agent Bust After Injury

A New York Jets free agent bust is back in the NFL.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on X that the Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson to the practice squad. The Colts were forced to make a move after an injury to Arden Key.

Lawson, 31, started his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. As a former fourth-round draft choice in 2017, Lawson spent the entirety of his rookie contract with the Bengals.

During free agency in 2021, Lawson took his talents to the Jets by way of a three-year, $45 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed.

With a big-money contract came big expectations, but they simply weren’t met.

In Lawson’s three years with the team, he appeared in 23 of 51 games. With those opportunities, Lawson collected seven sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

During his first summer with the team, Lawson blew out his Achilles during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Lawson was never the same after that injury.

After leaving the Jets, Lawson has bounced around the league. He has had cups of coffee with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently with the Colts.

A Keen Interest

Jets fans have a keen interest in the Colts in 2026. That is because the Jets control Indy’s first-round draft choice in 2027 by virtue of the Sauce Gardner blockbuster deal.

The Colts sit at 2-2 on the season. They opened up the 2026 campaign with back-to-back losses. However, they are currently on a two-game winning streak.

If the 2027 NFL draft started today, the Colts would hold the No. 11 overall pick in the first round, per Tankathon. That pick would belong to the Jets.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, they project Indianapolis to pick 17th overall when everything is said and done.

“What follows is not the current draft order based on records. It is a projection of what ESPN’s Football Power Index thinks the order ultimately will be by the end of the season. Each week during the season, the FPI projects the draft order by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based primarily on the model’s team ratings and game locations. The draft order is determined by the records the model projects for each team after 17 games, as well as each team’s average draft position across the simulations,” ESPN wrote.

According to those analytics, the Colts have a less than 1% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, a 3% chance of landing a top-five pick, and a 17% chance of landing a top-10 pick.

Taking a Peek at the Other First Round Projections

The Jets also control their own first round pick in 2027 and whichever ends up being a better pick between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

According to those ESPN analytics, the Jets project to pick No. 5 overall in 2027. They have a 5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, a 43% chance at a top-five pick, and a 79% chance at a top-10 pick.

At this moment in time, the Cowboys pick projects to finish higher. ESPN projects that the Cowboys will hold the No. 10 overall pick in the first round. They have a less than 1% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick, a 9% chance of landing a top-five pick, and a 37% chance of landing a top-10 pick.