Jets Get Some Good News Before Browns Contest

The New York Jets are in line to get some much-needed reinforcements.

Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that they have opened the 21-day practice window for veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick. Patrick has been on injured reserve with a groin injury. He was forced to miss the first four games of the 2026 season.

Now the clock is officially ticking.

“Once a player on IR is cleared to practice, they have 21 days to either be activated to the active roster or be placed on season-ending IR. They can also be released or traded,” ESPN’s Keith Jenkins explained.

If Patrick is activated off injured reserve in the next three weeks, he will be placed back onto the 53-man roster. The Jets would then be forced to make a corresponding roster move by releasing someone from the 53.

Beggars Can’t Be Choosers

The Jets desperately need help at wide receiver.

Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams, Malik McClain, and Jamaal Pritchett are the only healthy wide receivers on the 53-man roster. Omar Cooper Jr is out for at least another game with his ankle sprain (injured reserve). Adonai Mitchell isn’t going to practice on Wednesday, October 7, and coach Glenn categorized him as “week-to-week” with his finger injury.

Patrick’s eventual return won’t dramatically change the perception of the pass-catching group.

Patrick, 32, will turn 33 before the end of the 2026 season. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver has appeared in 87 games and has made 49 starts. With those opportunities, Patrick has been targeted 304 times, catching 191 passes for 2,590 receiving yards and scoring 18 touchdowns.

He is a fine veteran professional wide receiver, but where he can really make an impact is in the running game.

“Obviously having another NFL-caliber pass-catcher helps, but I think Patrick would help even more in the run game. Jets have really felt the absence of Taylor, Cooper, and Mitchell as extra blockers. Patrick should be their best run-blocking WR. Would be nice to have him back,” The Jet Press posted.

Obviously having another NFL-caliber pass-catcher helps, but i think Patrick would help even more in the run game.Jets have really felt the absence of Taylor, Cooper, and Mitchell as extra blockers.Patrick should be their best run-blocking WR. Would be nice to have him back. https://t.co/sQwZs7d8rG— The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 7, 2026

The Rest of the Injury News for the Jets

Like any injury report, there is some good news and some bad news.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, running back Breece Hall, and offensive lineman Dylan Parham won’t practice on Wednesday, October 7. Coach Glenn considered each of them “week-to-week.”

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and he was categorized as “day-to-day.”

The good news is pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare and tight end Mason Taylor returned to practice ahead of the Week 5 Cleveland Browns game.

The Jets pass rush rotation was struggling before Week 4, and it only got worse. Enagbare was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. Braiden McGregor tore his pec and will miss the rest of the season.

Enagbare returning as quickly as possible is sterling news for the green and white. He was battling a knee issue.

Taylor hasn’t popped in the stat sheet like many projected he would, but he is an important cog, like Tim Patrick, in run blocking. He has been dealing with a thumb issue.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the latest episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast that Taylor had a really good shot at returning this week. Glenn’s injury update seemingly confirms that the arrow is trending in that direction.