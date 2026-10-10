Jets Urged to Sign Starter to Extension Months After Signing New Deal

Not much has gone right for the New York Jets after the first month of the 2026 season. One thing that has gone right is Dane Belton.

Belton, 25, joined the Jets in free agency on a one-year, $4 million deal. Despite some humble beginnings, Belton has burst onto the scene for the green and white.

Through the first month of the season, Belton has collected two pass deflections, 30 total tackles, and has started in all four games. He has appeared in 100% of the defensive snaps so far.

Among 100 qualifying safeties, Belton ranks first in tackles and third in run stops, the SleeperJets account posted.

According to Pro Football Focus, Belton has registered a 78.0 overall grade, a 68.0 coverage grade, a 70.7 pass rush grade, and an 85.4 run defense grade. That ranks 11th, 17th, 15th, and 7th among 93 qualifying safeties in the NFL.

“Belton should have been starting with the #Giants. He’s been great for #NYJ and team should look to lock him up soon,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY said.

Belton should have been starting with the #Giants. He’s been great for #NYJ and team should look to lock him up soon. https://t.co/mNkyEQRP02— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 5, 2026

Belton Bet on Himself

Belton spent the first four years of his career with the Giants. He entered the league as the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. During that stretch, he appeared in 66 games and made 22 starts.

He felt cast aside by a New York Giants coaching staff that, in his estimation, never believed in him. When his contract expired at the end of last season, he was ready to leave. Those four years had drained a lot of his joy for the sport he fell in love with as a kid, and his friends and family could feel it. For the first time in his life, playing football felt like a job,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described.

When the legal tampering period opened in March, head coach Aaron Glenn reached out to Belton’s representation to express interest. He asked, “What would it take to get a deal done?”

“Belton told him he didn’t want another experience like the one he just had. He didn’t want to be lied to. He wanted to be given a real opportunity to start at safety. Then, Glenn told him exactly what he needed to hear: I’m a former player. One thing I know: Don’t bulls— players. I’m not going to hand you the starting job, but I promise you’ll have every opportunity to start here,” Rosenblatt revealed.

Belton said that with the Giants he felt “lied” to about getting a chance to compete for a starting job that never came to fruition. With the Jets, he is getting that chance.

“The Jets presented two contract offers: one year for $4.5 million, fully guaranteed — or one year for $4 million with incentives to reach $6 million. Belton decided to bet on himself; rather than take the guaranteed extra $500,000, he opted for the incentive-laden deal, rooted in the belief that he was going to get a real opportunity to start,” Rosenblatt shared.

Getting Into the Belton Incentives

According to Spotrac, here are the incentives that Belton is fighting for in 2026 to get his full maximum contract:

Playing time bonuses:

65%: $250,000

75%: $500,000

85%: $750,000

85% & a playoff berth: $1 million

If Belton makes the Pro Bowl, he earns a $500,000 bonus.

He also has two interception incentives:

Two interceptions: $250,000

Four interceptions: $500,000

Belton is on one of the best safety deals in the NFL. Soon the Jets will have to handsomely reward Belton for playing above his contract if they want to keep him around long-term.