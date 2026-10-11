David Bailey Delivers Historic Performance During Jets Win Over Browns

The David Bailey coming out party couldn’t have come at a better time.

The New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns 17 to 12 in large part due to Bailey’s breakout performance.

“David Bailey’s 8 pressures are tied with several others for 5th-most by a rookie in a game since ESPN began tracking that in 2017. Watson was 1-of-3 with 5 sacks when Bailey had the first pressure, including the Browns’ final offensive play,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted.

“Bailey was the closer for the Jets today. Deshaun Watson was in constant duress late,” ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler posted.

“David Bailey generated 9 pressures, including 5 quick pressures and 3 sacks, against the Browns. His 9 pressures are tied for the most by a rookie in a game since Jared Verse in Week 7, 2024. Bailey leads all rookies in pressures (26) and quick pressures (9),” per NextGenStats.

The Game Everyone Was Waiting For

Through the first month of the season, Bailey was spectacularly solid. He had two sacks and was a plus run defender.

“His two sacks barely registered losses — a combined minus-2 yards. He got credit for a sack when he shoved Cam Ward out of bounds on a scramble. His other sack came when Jordan Love pulled the ball down when Bailey obstructed a designed screen to a wide receiver,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

We hadn’t seen Bailey take over a game nor just blow someone up in a pass-rushing situation. That all changed in Week 5.

“I’m not really on social media, so I can’t really speak on what was said. All that I feel like matters is what my coaches are telling, what my teammates are telling me,” Bailey said via SNY Jets after the game.

Now that Bailey has delivered this kind of performance in an NFL game, his confidence should only continue to grow.

“It felt good to know that I’m able to do this, to compete at the highest level,” Bailey said via SNY Jets.

Jets Dominated on Defense

The green and white finished with eight total sacks on defense and 13 quarterback hits. Over the last two games prior to Week 5, the Jets’ front four didn’t register a single sack. That changed against the Browns.

Bailey had three sacks, Darrell Jackson Jr had a sack, Will McDonald had a sack, and Jowon Briggs had another.

Then the Jets got some help on a variety of exotic blitzes, with Dane Belton and Jarvis Brownlee Jr each adding a sack.

“Hard to say if it was game plan-specific or the start of a new trend, but Aaron Glenn called plays like the Aaron Glenn of Detroit: Aggressive. * 52% Blitz pct, their 2nd highest in a game in the last 5 years * 32% DB blitz pct, their highest in a game in the last 5 year * 52% Pressure pct, their 3rd highest in a game since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009 (highest since 2023),” Cimini shared on X.