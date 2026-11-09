David Bailey Makes NFL History Amid Jets Loss to Chiefs

The New York Jets may be losing games at an alarming rate, but at least they have a budding star in David Bailey.

During the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, “David Bailey became the first edge rusher over the last 10 seasons with 2 sacks and 2 FF in the same drive,” according to the team.

“David Bailey has the most sacks (7.5) by a first-round pick in his first 8 games since HOF Julius Peppers in 2002 (9.0 in first 8 games),” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared on X.

The Rookie Is Having a Season for the Ages

Through the first eight games of the season, Bailey has 7.5 sacks, which is third best in the NFL. Bailey has 11 tackles for loss, which ranks second best in the NFL. He also has 12 quarterback hits, but the most important stat is five forced fumbles, which is the most in the league.

“No surprise, that’s who he is, and each game he is learning, and each game he is getting better. It’s good to see that. We expect him to make plays like that; we expect him to be on the field as much as we can to do that, and the more he is on the field, the more that gives us an opportunity to make plays. It was good to see that from him,” head coach Aaron Glenn said after the game.

Bailey finished the game with nine total tackles, five solo, two sacks, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

At the end of the first half, Bailey came around the edge and destroyed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while his arm was in motion.

Mahomes lay on the field grimacing in pain as he was attended to by medical personnel. Despite getting banged up, Mahomes didn’t miss a single snap in the contest.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes underwent an MRI following today’s win, and sources say the tests did not reveal a major injury. Mahomes’ elbow strain/sprain will be monitored over the next few days for pain and swelling. But so far, so good. Mahomes did go back in the game,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on X.

After the game, Mahomes and a media member jokingly went back and forth about whether he asked his fellow Texas Tech buddy [Bailey] to take it easy on him.

On Pace to Make Franchise History

The top three rookie sack producers in Jets history are Hugh Douglas (10 in 1995), Shaun Ellis (8.5 in 2000), and Joe Klecko (8 in 1977).

Bailey is on the doorstep [7.5 sacks] of joining that conversation, and he still has another eight games left in the regular season to do it.

Bailey is on pace to finish with 16 sacks, which would crush the Jets’ all-time single-season record for a rookie.

Not only does Bailey have a chance at franchise history, but he could make NFL history.

Scott Mason of ‘Play Like A Jet’ pointed out on X that the “NFL record for sacks in a season by a rookie is 14.5 by Jevon Kearse [of the Tennessee Titans] in 1999. If he maintains his current pace, David Bailey has a real chance to break that record.”