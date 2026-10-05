Bears Player Takes Shot at Jets After Blowout Loss

Adding insult to injury. Following the New York Jets’ 23-12 loss to the Chicago Bears, linebacker Devin Bush gave a blunt assessment of what transpired.

“It’s fun, man; we’ve got to get ourselves into more situations like that so we can get the offense the ball as much as possible. As you can see, they’re capable of doing a lot of great things. Holding the ball for what was it, 42 minutes? That is kind of wild. Probably one of the easiest NFL games I have played in. I’m not sore at all. So it was great,” Bush responded.

Chicago held the ball for 42 minutes and 45 seconds. While the Jets held it for all of 17 minutes and 15 seconds. Utter domination.

A Historic Loss for the Green and White

“The Jets finished with 15 pass attempts and less than 60 rushing yards. How rare is that? It’s never happened before in franchise history and just the 8th time at all in the Super Bowl era,” the Football Perspective account posted.

Gregg Rosenthal of the NFL Network said, “the Bears really had more first downs than the Jets had plays.”

A stunning, but accurate statement.

Chicago had 34 first downs, and the Jets only ran 32 plays

“The Bears had *89 PLAYS* to the Jets’ 32 today. That’s only the fourth game since 1970 with a play differential of 57+, and the first such game since 1999. That’s dominance,” ESPN’s Ben Solak posted.

That is also the fewest offensive plays that the Jets have ever had in a single game in franchise history, according to the Football Perspective account.

Must Win Game Looming?

In Week 5, the Jets will host the Cleveland Browns. Surprisingly, the Browns will enter that contest 3-1 after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Jets win, they will improve to 2-3, but if they lose, they will fall to 1-4, losers of four in a row.

“We got the biggest part of our season starting now,” Garrett Wilson said via Connor Hughes of SNY. “It didn’t start the way we wanted, but we still have everything in front of us, a special opportunity on Sunday.”

“This, for Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, is a must-win game. The Jets cannot fall to 1-4, days before traveling to New England to take on Drake Maye and the Patriots. The Jets don’t want to make wholesale changes again. Woody Johnson, for as negative of a reputation as he’s earned during this recent run of ineptitude, will remain patient as long as he believes the course is correct,” Hughes wrote.

“This season began with Glenn, Mougey perceived to be on the hot seat — similar to that of Saleh during his final year. That was only partially true. Saleh, hired by brother Christopher and Joe Douglas, needed to convince Johnson that he was deserving of remaining as the coach. He didn’t, so the Jets made an in-season change. With Glenn, it’s the opposite — prove you shouldn’t be,” Hughes explained.

“There’s evidence mounting, during this three-game losing streak, that change might be needed again — from top to bottom. What technical advantage do the Jets find themselves in with Glenn? Is this roster actually improved with Mougey? Or, once again, is hope leading to an overrating of both? For too long the Jets have pointed to everything other than their record to illustrate success. That stops now. The Jets need to start winning. That’s all that matters,” Hughes added.