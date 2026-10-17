Jets Coach Calls Patriots QB Drake Maye ‘Frustrating’ Before Game

The New York Jets are facing a quality quarterback during their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Drake Maye fell short of winning the MVP award by a handful of voting points last season. When you face a quarterback like that, he presents plenty of challenges.

On Thursday, October 15, Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker revealed the most “frustrating” part about facing off against Maye.

“There’s two parts to that. Obviously, he’s an elite thrower of the ball, really good with his progression. And then if we take that away, then he takes off. So, very frustrating in that regard, certainly that dual threat gives him and their offense a lot of challenges that they present,” Duker explained.

Maye Dual-Threat Abilities Causes Problems

The former North Carolina product has toted the rock 30 times this season for 161 rushing yards. He has the fifth most rushing yards of any quarterback through the first five games of the 2026 season, per ESPN.

Here is how the Jets’ run defense has fared against running quarterbacks this season:

Quite frankly, the Jets’ run defense just hasn’t been tested in that area due to the quarterbacks they have faced. Maye will be the team’s greatest challenge on paper so far.

When you play against a dual-threat quarterback, you have to defend two plays. The one that is originally called in the huddle, and then when they escape the pocket and a freelance element emerges, transforming into a second play that you have to defend.

“When it comes to this game, we’re looking forward to the challenge. We know that it is going to be a challenge. Our guys will be ready for it. Tough team, good players. Obviously, a guy that was up for the MVP last year. Actually, the last couple of weeks, man he’s been playing really, really well. And the one thing about their offense is they’ve been pushing the ball down the field. When you look at their defense, they’re creating a good amount of havoc on this pressure system that they have. And even with some of their guys being out, the other guys, they’re stepping up and doing a really good job for them,” head coach Aaron Glenn said.

“And then on special teams, we’ve always got to be aware of the returner #25 (Marcus Jones). If you just look at the stats, he’s been one of the top returners in the league for the past couple of years, so we’ve got to be on point when it comes to him. But looking forward to going there and playing a competitive game. And again, the only thing that we’re thinking about is going in and getting a win. We’re going to work our butts off this week and get ready to go play a game,” Glenn continued.

Prove This Year Is Different

Glenn was 0-6 in the AFC East last year. The Jets can say they’re different all they want, but the proof is in the pudding. You went winless in the division; go get a win and change the narrative.

If they’re going to do it, it will have to be an upset. New England is a 7.5-point home favorite against the Jets. That is the second-largest spread in Week 6 of the NFL season, per Vegas Insider.

“Bettors in Vegas are hammering the Patriots, with more than 90% of all money going to New England,” uSTADIUM posted on X.

For what it’s worth, longtime former NFL safety Kerry Rhodes predicted that the Jets would pull off the upset in response to this post.

“The Jets are winning Sunday. First staple win under the Glenn era,” Rhodes emphatically stated.