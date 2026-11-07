Jets Visit With Top Ranked QB Before Chiefs Game

The New York Jets are doing their homework on the top-ranked QB prospect in the 2027 NFL draft.

The TNT Sports cameras caught Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaking with Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Brophy on Saturday, November 7.

Mougey was in attendance for the Oklahoma State versus Kansas State game to see Drew Mestemaker in person.

Mel Kiper Jr released his updated top-25 big board for ESPN ahead of the 2027 NFL draft. Mestemaker is the No. 2 overall ranked prospect and the top ranked QB prospect.

“Mestemaker didn’t even start at quarterback for his high school team; he was the punter, played some safety and was the backup QB. Then he walked on at North Texas in 2024 as a QB before becoming the starter in 2025. After throwing for more than 4,000 yards, Mestemaker transferred with coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. It’s an incredible story,” Kiper wrote.

“His toolbox is also pretty incredible. I love the way he scans the field and bides his time in the pocket. Mestemaker has the big arm to make all of the throws, with 44 completions going for 20-plus yards this season (most in the FBS). But he also has the mobility to pick up nice chunks of yardage on the ground. Mestemaker shows linebacker-esque toughness and plays with a competitive edge. He doesn’t turn 21 years old until January, and he has just 23 career starts to his name. So, there’s a lot of untapped potential,” Kiper explained.

Jets Might Have to Make a Drastic Move

“Potential No. 1 pick? Probably on the radar,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted.

If Mestemaker is destined to be the top overall pick, then the Jets would likely have to trade up. According to Tankathon, the Jets’ three first-round picks sit at No. 4, No. 6, and No. 10 overall.

“Good thing the Jets have multiple 1st round picks. They’ll probably have to trade up if they want Me$temaker,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic said.

A social media user pointed out to Brugler that the Jets currently hold two picks inside the top six of the draft. Brugler responded, “Might take both of them to trade up and get him.”

On the latest NFL Stock Exchange podcast, Connor Rogers and Trevor Sikkema did a projected trade for the Jets to move up.

New York Jets receive: a 2027 first-round pick (No. 1 overall) and a 2027 fifth-round pick

Los Angeles Chargers receive: a 2027 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), a 2027 first-round pick (No. 6 overall), and a 2027 fourth-round pick

According to the NFL Draft value chart, the Chargers’ top pick is worth 3,000 points. The Jets’ combo of first-round picks is worth 3,400 points. So that should be enough alone. The Jets would be overpaying by 400 points, which is the equivalent of a mid-second-round pick.

However, deals aren’t always that simple. The Jets are competing with other teams who would also be interested in trading up for the top quarterback, which makes the deal more expensive. So on top of the first-round picks, the Jets in this projected scenario sweetened the deal by swapping day-three picks.

In a Perfect World…

The Jets would love to draft Mestemaker organically without trading up. That might not be possible today, but the good news is the draft doesn’t start today.

There is still plenty of the season to play out that’ll shift who picks where in the first round.

If you’re a Jets fan, you should be hate-watching the Indianapolis Colts. You want them to lose and sell off even more pieces ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10.