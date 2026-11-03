Ex-Jets QB Emerges as Possible Trade Target for Ravens Amid Lamar Jackson Injury

The Baltimore Ravens‘ season turned into a nightmare on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills when star quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his thumb on his very first pass of the game.

Jackson, who had missed the previous handful of games due to an ankle injury, exited after hurting his thumb and didn’t return. The Ravens later placed him on IR, which will keep him sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

To make matters worse, backup Tyler Huntley also suffered an injury and left the game with turf toe. The injury is expected to sideline him moving forward.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will now start for the Ravens on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite dealing with some pain himself. Baltimore also added quarterback Kedon Slovis on Tuesday and have Austin Reed on the practice squad.

Ex-Jets QB Named Possible Trade Target for Ravens

Baltimore holds a 4-4 record, and ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Ravens plan to explore the trade market to strengthen their quarterback room and keep their season afloat.

Among the players Rapoport named was former New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who currently serves as the backup to Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

From @BigDayESPN: The latest on the #Ravens QB situation and where it might go from here. https://t.co/b9n7QVMRPs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2026

Fields spent the 2025 season with New York, going 2-7 across his nine starts. He completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. He also rushed 71 times for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

Outside of his one season in New York, Fields began his year with three seasons in Chicago with the Bears as the franchise hopeful. And after that didn’t work he spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He’s showed glimpses everywhere he’s been of what he’s capable of playing the QB position and he’s as dynamic as they come in terms of using his legs to make plays.

But accuracy issues at times, along with just decision-making has set him back.

Would the Chiefs Be Willing to Trade Fields?

It’d be interesting to see whether Kansas City would be willing to trade Fields to a team like the Ravens and, if so, at what cost.

You obviously don’t want to help a struggling team that many viewed as a contender. The Chiefs also know what Fields brings to the table, as they traded a sixth-round pick for him in March and were preparing for him to start the season if Mahomes wasn’t ready after tearing his ACL.

But if the Ravens are willing to offer a mid-round pick to acquire him, it’d be hard to see the Chiefs turning that down.