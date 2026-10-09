Jets Make Final Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell Injury Decisions for Week 5

The New York Jets have tailed off in recent weeks after enjoying a strong start to the 2026 campaign, and while it’s not the main reason for their struggles, it’s clear that injuries are beginning to take a real toll on this team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like things will be getting any easier in this department in Week 5.

Two of New York’s top playmakers, running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, have been forced to miss time as of late with injuries. While the team was hoping to get at least one of these guys back for Sunday, it has had no such luck, as the pair received discouraging injury updates on Friday morning.

Jets Rule Out Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell for Browns Clash

The Jets have never really been fully healthy on offense this season, which is a shame, because in their season opener (when pretty much all of their playmakers were on the field), the offense was surprisingly efficient. Simply put, New York doesn’t have enough talent elsewhere to be able to get by without a handful of its best players.

Hall and Mitchell both fall into that category, as their absences have made life more difficult on the rest of the offense. Alongside Garrett Wilson, Hall is New York’s most dangerous playmaker, and he enjoyed a decent start to the season before suffering a quad injury in Week 3 (51 CAR, 163 YDS, 1 TD, 10 REC, 102 YDS). Mitchell, meanwhile, is the No. 2 receiver behind Wilson, but he’s missed the past two games with a finger injury.

Getting at least one of these guys back would have made a huge difference against a talented Cleveland Browns defense, but throughout the week, neither Hall nor Mitchell seemed particularly close to returning. Sure enough, head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that both guys have been ruled out for the team’s upcoming contest.

Jets have ruled out RB Breece Hall (quad) and WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) for Sunday’s game vs. the Browns,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Jets Set to Be Shorthanded on Offense Again in Week 5

Getty PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 21: Adonai Mitchell #15 of the New York Jets runs after the catch against Jamel Dean #35 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Browns were going to be a tough team for the Jets to take down even with a healthy Hall and Mitchell, so losing them is a huge blow for N.Y. Braelon Allen will take over the majority of the workload in the backfield with Hall out, while Wilson will be tasked with leading the way in the passing game, with Isaiah Williams set to step up and fill Mitchell’s shoes at the No. 2 wide receiver.

Cleveland has been a big surprise through four weeks, as it has posted a 3-1 record with big wins over the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. New York was largely lifeless on both sides of the ball in its ugly Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, so it will have to be better in all facets if it wants to keep this game close. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.