Final Jets 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of Cutdown Day

Tuesday, August 27 is the necessary evil in the NFL, cutdown day.

By 4 pm, the New York Jets must slice its roster from 90 to 53 players. Before we get there our expert, Paul “Boy Green” Esden Jr gives his final prediction of what he believes will transpire as the team prepares for the Week 1 season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.

2,880 players were employed by an NFL team over the weekend. However, after cutdown day, only 1,696 players will remain on an active NFL roster.

53-Man Roster Projection for the Offense

Quarterback (2)

There is no question who the top two quarterbacks will be, but the question is will the Jets carry a third?

Based on what transpired during the preseason that is an emphatic no. Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez did not perform up to snuff, either player could land on the team’s practice squad. If I was forced to pick right now, I’d lean Martinez.

Jordan Travis still hasn’t fully recovered from a gruesome leg fracture he suffered in 2023 with the Florida State Seminoles. Travis has been on the NFI list and he can stay there heading into the season and won’t count against the 53-man roster.

He at minimum will have to miss the first four games of the season, but there is a sense he could miss the entire season as a redshirt campaign.

Can I interest any of you in a Mike White practice squad spot?

Running back (4)

I did a version of this 53-man roster prediction and I said all of the top four running backs would make it. Fast forward a month later and I feel exactly the same.

The top three were roster locks, but the same couldn’t be said for Izzy who was coming off of a non-existent rookie season. After an exciting showing in the preseason finale versus the New York Giants, Izzy did enough to capture a roster spot.

Wide receiver (6)

The first five wide receivers mentioned will 100% make the roster unquestioned, but how many more beyond that is the question.

After some back-and-forth, the wide receiver being voted off of the island is Jason Brownlee.

The problem is there was far too much inconsistency from the young man. He would be a target to return on the practice squad if he could clear waivers after being dumped.

Tight end (3)

The first two tight ends mentioned are roster locks and the staff loves Yeboah. He is a special teams player, a blocker, and an occasional receiver.

Zack Kuntz was a dart throw and he needs some development to ever have a chance of making an NFL roster. He blew several opportunities throughout the preseason to make an impact.

Offensive line (10)

The Jets will learn from the mistakes of Christmas past and keep 10 offensive linemen on the final 53-man roster.

Someone not enough people are talking about is the former UFL star Kohl Levao. He has gotten a ton of work in the preseason and the coaching staff have liked what they have seen. Several players could end up back on the practice squad for the green and white at this position including but not limited to Xavier Newman, Chris Glaser, and Jake Hanson to name a few.

53-Man Roster Projection for the Defense and Special Teams

Defensive line (10)

I’ve felt positive about the Reddick thing the entire time. Oh, they will work this out. They will work this out for sure. They are going to work this out, right?

The Jets have the leverage, if Reddick ever wants to play the game of football again he will have to do it for the Jets. However, this holdout might extend into the regular season. Currently, he’s on the did not report list to training camp so he or his scheduled $14.25 million is not on the books.

That means, at least for now, the Jets have an extra roster spot to play with.

Several players from this list, including Eric Watts, Tanzel Smart, Bruce Hector, and Jalyn Holmes, could make the practice squad.

Linebackers (5)

Just missing the cut is Robert Saleh’s favorite Chazz Surratt. He will likely make the practice squad. The Jets love keeping a lot of linebackers on the roster, even though only two are normally starting in the base nickel defense.

Cornerbacks (5)

This is the most talented overall cornerback unit in the National Football League. The coaching staff loves Bernard-Converse and as long as his groin injury isn’t serious he should make this final 53-man roster with his versatility.

Brandon Codrington made a good run at making the roster, but he didn’t quite make it. If he doesn’t get claimed off of waivers the Jets would likely have a spot waiting for him on the practice squad.

Safeties (4)

These were the locked-in four before training camp and they’re all still here at the end of it. Mr. Irrelveant Jaylen Key just didn’t do enough this offseason to warrant a roster spot. However, the team would love to continue his development on the practice squad.

Special teams (3)

Zuerlein had a less-than-Zuerlein-like day in the preseason finale missing two field goal attempts. Hopefully, that was just a bad day at the office. Besides that, this unit is among the best in football.