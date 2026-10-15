NFL Hands Down Punishment for Jets Player Before Patriots Game

The New York Jets got highly anticipated news regarding Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“Minkah Fitzpatrick says he received a fine from the NFL for his hit on Browns WR KC Concepcion,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on X on October 15. “Wouldn’t say how much, but says he will try to have it reduced.”

Officials flagged Fitzpatrick for “unnecessary roughness” during the first quarter of the Jets’ eventual 17-12 win over the Browns in Week 5.

It happened during the first quarter on a first-and-10 play from the Jets 25-yard line. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s pass intended for Concepcion fell incomplete. Fitzpatrick delivered a blow still, drawing the flag as a result.

Per the NFL, fines for hits on defenselss players can reach $17,911 on first-time offenses.

Jets’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Disciplined by NFL

A second offense could incur a fine as high as $23,882, but the bigger issue for Fitzpatrick and the Jets is that his infraction also counts as one of three strikes (in the same category) before a one-game suspension.

Fitzpatrick’s hit on Concepcion drew polarizing reactions.

However, he said during the game–per Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones–that it was “football” and maintained that stance after revealing his fine.

“It was a football play, in my opinion,” Fitzpatrick said, per Cimini. “Obviously, we don’t like to see anybody get hurt. I’m happy to see that he’s back out practicing this week. But in my opinion, it was a football play, a bang-bang play.”

Browns head coach Todd Monken also called it a “bang-bang play.”

Like Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Monken also noted his belief that Fitzpatrick is not a dirty player despite some criticism from Jones and fans following the play.

Fitzpatrick, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro, has history with the Browns from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That past rivalry played a part in the reactions to his hit on Concepcion.

The Jets and Browns will not face each other again barring a surprise Super Bowl run.

This week, Fitzpatrick and the Jets will square off against one of their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, for the first time this season.