Jets Take 6-Foot-7, 302-Pound O-Lineman From AFC Rival Amid Roster Shuffle

The New York Jets are making a pair of roster moves, including adding Blake Freeland.

“The Jets are signing OT Blake Freeland off Bengals practice squad and placing Max Mitchell on IR, per source,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on November 3.

Freeland, 25, is a former fourth-round pick, taken 106th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 draft. The 6-foot-7, 302-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 25 games as a pro, starting nine of them.

His last appearance was in Week 18 in 2024. His last start was in Week 16 in 2023.

“A sky-scraping tackle prospect with outstanding length and good fluidity, Freeland should get much stronger with time in an NFL weight room,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote predraft in 2023. “An effort-based run blocker who has to really crank up the work rate and technique to try to overcome his leverage disadvantages due to his height. He plays with decent technique in protection and does a nice job of battling through adversity inside the rep. However, he might lack the bend and range to get out and redirect speedy edge-benders. Freeland is an unfinished product with a modest ceiling as a pro.”

Jets Lose Max Mitchell to IR, Sign Blake Freeland to Practice Squad

Freeland’s addition is a new opportunity for him, but it comes as head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets must tweak their approach amid the loss of Mitchell.

Mitchell, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets, taken 111th overall in 2022.

He has appeared in 51 games with 17 starts, including six games played for the Jets this season. Mitchell has logged just two snaps on offense, seeing most of his action this season on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

He has already proven his value at the NFL level, even if he has not gotten to consistently prove himself as a starter on offense.

Mitchell entered the league with some workable tools, but is in a role this is best-suited for him.

“Overall, Mitchell springs out of his stance with very good snap timing and range to play on an island with quick, crafty hands to keep rushers guessing. Mitchell excels as a zone run-blocker with above-average play speed to effectively reach, scoop and locate targets in space,” the B/R Scouting Department wrote in April 2022.

“Mitchell needs to correct a couple of bad habits and improve his play strength, but his play speed and length offer him a chance to stick as a backup swing tackle in a zone-based scheme with starter potential down the road.”

The Jets list Mitchell as the primary backup to left tackle Olu Fashanu, but they also list him as an “OL” as opposed to a specific position (C, G, T) like most of his fellow trench bodies.