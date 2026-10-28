Garrett Wilson Does Not Mince Words Amid Jets Trade Rumors 

The New York Jets have issues, but Garrett Wilson is not among them. Not yet, at least.

Wilson, in his fifth NFL season and with the Jets, wants more success, but the 10th overall pick of the 2022 draft is not planning to seek a trade before the 2026 deadline approaches.

“Garrett Wilson was asked if he’ll ask to be traded,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on October 28. “He said no. He said he sees all the stuff on social media but he just tries to control what he can control.”

Wilson reiterated that he feels some frustration with the way the season is playing out, but he remains locked in with the Jets despite that.

Garrett Wilson Voices Frustrations Amid Jets Trade Rumors

There have been no rumblings of the Jets looking to trade, or that he would seek one. Instead, Wilson has been the subject of widespread speculation. Those have come about amid New York’s 2-5 start to the season.

Wilson said there was “no doubt” some frustration, and that he would be “lying” if he denied it.

“At the end of the day it comes down to winning and losing. Throughout my experience when things go right I tend to have a part in that. And when it doesn’t, it seems avoidable,” Wilson said, per Rosenblatt in a follow-up post. “That’s my main frustration that may show on TV but I don’t want it to be misconstrued, it all comes from the heart … it’s frustrating because I want to have an impact and I want to help the team.”

Wilson, who said that he hopes he can eventually win in New York, is on track for catch success rate and catch rate.

However, targets are down to what would be a career-low mark if it holds.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich have admitted the issue. Wilson drew a season-low three targets in the Jets’ loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins in Week 7. As the team’s season has spiraled, Wilson’s is often mentioned in trade speculation.

Barring their pulling out of the current tailspin, the Jets figure to face similar rumor mill whispers to and through the deadline.

Teams tend to change plans far more significantly during the offseason, anyway.

Still, any prospective trade suitors hoping that Wilson will force a trade out of New York and away from the Jets before the deadline got a blunt awakening from the former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Whether or not that deters callers is another story in and of itself. But Wilson is still the Jets’ best player, and he remains bought into the franchise.

If anything, that should spur ownership to do whatever it can to right the ship.

Again, though, those kinds of changes are for the offseason. Changes in-season often focus on covering up a flaw. In the case of teams like the Jets, the focus is typically on the future. Wilson is still young enough to straddle both timelines, but that is a dangerous area for the Jets to live.