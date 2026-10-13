New York Jets Lose Record-Setting Veteran to Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets had their decision made for them regarding record-setting veteran Blake Grupe.

“The #Rams are moving on from K Harrison Mevis, per me and @MikeGarafolo, as coach Sean McVay authors a special teams shakeup,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X on October 13.

“They are signing Blake Grupe off the #Jets practice squad.”

“The Jets’ kicking insurance – aka Blake Grupe – is off to the Rams,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted. “Grupe never got into a game for the Jets. He now replaces another former Jets kicker.”

The Jets initially clamed Grupe off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, for whom he holds the franchise record for longest field goal made with a 60-yarder. Mevis, who began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers, was with the Jets in 2025.

New York cut him in September 2025, and the Rams just under two months later.

Jets Lose ‘Insurance’ Policy Blake Grupe to Rams

The Jets waived Grupe in September, replacing him with Sanders on the 53-man roster after exhausting the latter’s practice squad elevations.

Grupe returned to the Jets practice squad after clearing waivers, but he clearly wanted an opportunity to contribute. Players do not have to accept a team’s offer to join the 53-man roster from another’s practice squad, which is the only way the transaction can occur.

Sanders has connected on eight of his nine field goal tries and seven of eight extra points.

Mevis missed a 50-yard attempt in the Rams’ 37-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and had his second attempt–this time from 48 yards–to win it in overtime blocked.

The Jets also clearly wanted to keep Grupe around, so it will be interesting to see if they move to replace Grupe on the practice squad. They could also opt to use the now vacant spot on the practice squad to bolster their roster in another way.