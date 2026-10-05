Jets Called Out Over Garrett Wilson After WR Sends Crystal Clear Message

The New York Jets are objectively not getting enough out of Garrett Wilson.

“Garrett Wilson has been targeted on 24.8% of routes run, which ranks 25th among WRs, per TruMedia,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt posted on X on October 5, noting that he ranks “behind such WRs as Malik Washington, Antonio Williams and Khalil Shakir.”

This notably comes on the heels of some crystal clear remarks from Wilson following the Jets’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Wilson noted the Bears “controlled the game” and that it was “frustrating” not being on the field.

This year has been a bit polarizing for Wilson. On one hand, he is averaging a career-high 6.0 receptions per game. However, is 7.7 targets per game are also on track to set a new career-low for the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Moreover, Wilson’s history against the Bears–a 5-95-2 line before Sunday–and the numbers on Chicago’s Jaylon Johnson warranted more than the four targets he received.

Wilson finished with three catches for 27 yards.

Garrett Wilson Talks Usage After Jets Loss to Bears

“It’s just controlling what you control. When we out there, we gotta play better. So, I’ll say that,” Wilson told reporters in the Jets locker room following the 23-12 defeat that saw the Bears gain more first downs than New York ran plays.

“I just take a lot of pride in when the ball does come out way, making a play on it. Being a receiver, being one of the guys this organization believes in, long term contract with them. And when the ball come my way, I got to make the play, and yeah, I’ll say that. I want more on my plate, for sure.”

Wilson expressed confidence the leadership in the locker room and their ability to avoid the dreat of old times repeating.

Asked how he keeps those thoughts from creeping in, Wilson remained candid.

“Just remembering that younger version myself, man. I just wanted to be in this position, playing football, high stakes, and that’s exactly where I’m at. It’s high stakes. We got to dig ourselves out of a hole.

“I look at it as an opportunity. I didn’t see it as–nothing’s easy that’s worth it. I’m excited for these to dig us up out of this hole.”

Aaron Glenn Knows Garrett Wilson Needs Ball More

Glenn said that the Jets must get Wilson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (4 targets) more involved after quiet weeks.

“It’s a good question,” Glenn told reporters when asked directly about Wilson’s usage postgame. “Obviously, you have to go back and look the tape to see why. They did some things we clearly see to where they was trying to roll over to G, but we have to find a way to try to get him the ball. He’s basically one of the engines that get us going.

“I thought Braelon [Allen] did a pretty solid job as far as running the ball. But, obviously, we have to try to get ourselves back in the game at a certain point and get the ball to those guys. So, we got to do a better job of that.”

Glenn doubled down on that message on Monday.

That is a clear message to Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich and one that Wilson surely endorses, given his comments.