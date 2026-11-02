Jets’ Aaron Glenn Breaks Silence on His Future After Loss to Raiders

The New York Jets fell to 2-6 on the season Sunday afternoon when they lost 38-33 at home in MetLife Stadium in an offensive shootout.

New York has prided itself on its defense over the last few years, but right now, the Jets are struggling to put it all together and play complementary football, which has ultimately cost them.

With the loss, the Jets are now 5-20 under head coach Aaron Glenn, and he’s 0-8 against AFC East division opponents.

While it’s hard to say any coach would succeed in his position, rumblings have begun about whether or not he’ll remain the Jets’ head coach for the foreseeable future.

Glenn Breaks Silence on Job Security

Speaking to the media Monday morning following the loss, Glenn addressed his job security, which, to him, is not a worry or a focus right now.

“My job is improving this team,” Glenn said when asked about his job security. “That’s the only thing that I think about.”

Aaron Glenn said job security doesn’t really come across his mind. “My job is improving this team. That’s the only thing that I think about.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 2, 2026

Glenn Speaks About Loss to Raiders

Glenn believes the loss to Las Vegas came down to third-down penalties and red-zone execution, as the Jets went just 2-of-6 in the red zone.

“Obviously disappointed in the outcome of this game,” Glenn said. “A high-scoring game, I thought our offense did an outstanding job of moving to the ball, I think they did an outstanding job of creating explosive plays… I’d say the one thing that’s a negative is we were still 2 of 6 when it comes to the red zone. That’s something we’ll continue to work on… but when you really look at this game and see what it came down to it was the third down penalties.

“The challenge for us is to be able to play complimentary football from offense, defense, and special teams and that’s going to be something we talk about and work on this week.”