New York Jets Coach Turns Heads With Statement on RB Breece Hall

The New York Jets are 2-6 following a 38-33 loss over the weekend to the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.

And once again, they were without star running back Breece Hall, who has been sidelined with a quad injury since sustaining it in the fourth quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Hall logged limited practices all last week, but the Jets ultimately held him out, paving the way for Braelon Allen to once again get the start. He’s continued to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Allen’s Success in Starting RB Role

Since emerging as the lead back with Hall sidelined, Allen has been a workhorse in the Jets’ backfield. On Sunday, he rushed 21 times for 147 yards and a touchdown.

He’s recorded 14 or more carries in each of the last five games and has topped 100 rushing yards three times. He’s also totaled two touchdowns and recorded at least two receptions in four of those five games.

Hall Expected to Remain Lead Back

With the trade deadline set for Nov. 10, rumors have circulated about the Jets potentially trading Hall. However, head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that the team is not moving him.

Last Thursday, offensive coordinator Frank Reich also said he “assumes” Hall will reclaim the starting role once he returns from injury, regardless of what Allen has accomplished. That comment has raised a few eyebrows among the Jets fanbase.

“Well, that’s obviously coach’s decision, but they’re both the guy … I mean, that’s a good problem to have. That’s coach’s decision, but to me … Breece is our guy,” Reich said. “I’m assuming Breece is our guy, you know what I mean? He’s one of the best in the NFL, but I think what’s been so exciting is like, oh my gosh, we’ve got two of them. I mean, we’ve got two. This Braelon guy, he’s a beast as well.”

Reich: ‘I’m assuming Breece is our guy’

https://t.co/oiqzkrypPn — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) November 3, 2026

Jets Fans React on Social Media

“Braelon Allen is the clear better back,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Breece should/will be traded. Jets structured his contact to make that entirely possible.”

Another person wrote, “[expletive] you mean assuming. Bro you are the guy that decides.”

“That’s the default answer until something changes. Even if Braelon is better,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “No offense to Breece Hall, but if you can get future assets for him while maintaining the same production level you should do that 10/10 times. It just makes logical sense.”