Jets Cut Former Super Bowl Champion Ahead of Patriots Game

The New York Jets are coming off a much-needed Week 5 victory over the Cleveland Browns, whom they edged out 17-12 in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium.

Now, they shift their focus to a massive Week 6 divisional showdown with the New England Patriots.

Ahead of the matchup, which will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Jets made two notable roster moves Tuesday morning.

Jets Cut Former Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver

New York announced that it has officially released wide receiver Tyler Johnson, a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to make room for its signing of WR Jamaal Pritchett.

Johnson signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2025. And has been involved in several transactions with the organization since. Most recently, he was on the team’s practice squad and had yet to record a stat this season.

Via Jets on X: “We’ve signed WR Jamaal Prichett to the practice squad and released WR Tyler Johnson.”

We’ve signed WR Jamaal Prichett to the practice squad and released WR Tyler Johnson — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 13, 2026

Johnson’s NFL career

Drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. Johnson enjoyed his most productive seasons during his first two years in Tampa Bay.

He won a Super Bowl as a rookie and saw more on-field action during those first two seasons than at any other point in his career.

Johnson appeared in 31 games across those two seasons, starting six. And he recorded 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

After two seasons in Tampa Bay. Johnson spent two years with the Los Angeles Rams before brief stints with the Houston Texans and, ultimately, the Jets.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games for New York, starting five, and recorded 12 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown.