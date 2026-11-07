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New York Jets Make Clear Decision on Potentially Trading RB Breece Hall

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Breece Hall, New York Jets
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Jets RB Breece Hall took to social media after strong words for the Titans.

The New York Jets’ sole focus right now is Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it’s hard not to acknowledge the trade deadline, which arrives early next week on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as teams around the league look to bolster their rosters.

For the Jets, one player they’ll likely receive calls about is star running back Breece Hall.

Hall has been sidelined since he left the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter with a quad injury.

However, Hall is making his return to the field Sunday, rejoining Braelon Allen in the backfield.

Jets Make Clear Decision on Potential Hall Trade

New York head coach Aaron Glenn made it pretty clear that he wants to keep Hall in a Jets uniform. On Saturday, more reports surfaced that further supported that stance.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Jets reportedly have “no desire or intention” of trading Hall before Tuesday’s deadline.

Whether that actually makes sense, given how well Allen has played in Hall’s absence and the Jets’ 2-6 record, is up for discussion. But New York still likes the idea of having a legitimate 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Jets Not Expected to Trade WR Garrett Wilson

Another Jets player who has drawn some interest is star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Like Hall, the Jets have made it abundantly clear that they have no intention of moving on from their No. 1 wide receiver.

Things could ultimately change between now and Tuesday, especially if a can’t-refuse offer lands on the Jets’ desk. But all signs point toward New York likely not being sellers, despite a record that suggests they probably should be.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Jets Make Clear Decision on Potentially Trading RB Breece Hall

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