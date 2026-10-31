New York Jets Make Major Decision on Potential Garrett Wilson Trade

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 10, and for the New York Jets, it seems as if they’re more than likely going to be sellers rather than buyers.

With that, many rumors have circulated about whether they’d be willing to trade star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who’s seen a lack of targets over the last two weeks and has shown some frustration because of it.

However, on Saturday morning, just under 24 hours before the Jets take on the Las Vegas Raiders and look to get back on track, the team made its stance on trading Wilson very clear.

Jets Not Willing to Trade Wilson

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, there is “no way” the Jets trade Wilson before the deadline. They’ve made it abundantly clear to teams calling that he is not on the market.

“The Jets have gotten calls on WR Garrett Wilson, whose frustration about the offense was evident last week,” Pelissero reported. “But the Jets’ answer to interested teams has been emphatic: Wilson is not, and will not be, available for trade.”

The Jets have gotten calls on WR Garrett Wilson, whose frustration about the offense was evident last week. But the Jets’ answer to interested teams has been emphatic: Wilson is not, and will not be, available for trade. More in The Sweep: https://t.co/2eiMVV78yz https://t.co/NpXl7AODYW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2026

Wilson Wants to Be With Jets

Earlier this week, Wilson spoke to the media and made it clear that he loves playing in New York and ideally wants to stay with the Jets. However, he also noted that winning outweighs everything and remains his main goal wherever he plays.

“Yeah, I want to be here. I want to win games,” Wilson said. “That’s the one thing we’ve been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest. But I’m hopeful.”

New York is currently 2-5 and on track for another losing season. Since the Jets drafted Wilson out of Ohio State in 2022, they haven’t made the playoffs. They also haven’t won a postseason game since 2011.