Jets RB Breece Hall Breaks Silence With Injury Update Ahead of Chiefs Game

The New York Jets are 2-6 overall and riding a three-game losing streak into Week 9. Their schedule isn’t getting any easier, either.

New York will travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos last week and will surely feel extra motivated to get back in the win column against the Jets.

Fortunately for New York, it seems the team may finally get star running back Breece Hall back on the field after he missed the last five games with a quad injury.

Hall Gives Personal Update on Injury

For the first time in a while, Hall spoke publicly to the media on Thursday and addressed his injury and status for Sunday’s game, noting that he’s “ready to go.”

“Up and down. I don’t think a lot of people know how serious my injury was but it’s all behind us now,” Hall said.

When discussing his expectations, Hall reiterated that he’s still the starter and praised Braelon Allen for his play.

“Still a starter, still a very good running back in this league,” he added. “Obviously, Braelon’s been playing good. I think him and the O-line and the offense have caught their stride after the first 3-4 games. So it’s going to be good to get in there and just play some ball.”

“Still a starter, still a very good running back in this league. Obviously, Braelon’s been playing good. I think him and the O-line and the offense have caught their stride after the first 3-4 games.” Breece Hall talks about his expectations as he gets ready to return: https://t.co/VmKIdDxldn — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 5, 2026

Hall Reveals He’s Been Receiving Threats on Social Media

In a very concerning admission, Hall revealed that people on social media have been threatening him and his family because of his injury status over the last few weeks. He had remained limited and questionable before Sunday, leaving some fans frustrated that they didn’t know whether he would play until game day.

“Actually since I haven’t been playing and I’ve been questionable and limited and people not finding out I’m not playing until game day I’ve had people like threatening me and my family on social media… apparently I’m faking my injury, I just have a bruised hip,” Hall said. “It’s a whole bunch of stuff. it’s been a lot, but it is what it is. I’ve had a very much love, hate relationship with Jets fans.”