Jets WR Garrett Wilson Makes Strong Statement After Loss to Raiders

The New York Jets just can’t seem to get both sides of the football playing complementary football at the same time, and it cost them again on Sunday.

New York fell short 38-33 in an offensive shootout against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Jets’ defense struggled, the offense had a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown. However, quarterback Geno Smith threw an interception with 14 seconds remaining while the Jets were at the Raiders’ 35-yard line.

Garrett Wilson Makes Strong Statement After Loss

One player who’s dealt with plenty of frustration over the last few weeks is Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who’s seen a lack of targets.

However, he had a solid outing on Sunday, hauling in six catches for 83 yards. After the game, he made a strong statement about the Jets losing another contest.

“It’s disappointing to be at 2-6, no doubt,” Wilson said postgame. “That’s not the goal we’ve got in this thing. At the end of the day, I take a lot of pride in each week going out and improving the record but just playing good football for the Jets name, for the Wilson name.

Wilson was asked about the biggest issue behind the team’s continued one-score losses and pointed to one simple problem: “execution in crunch time.”

“Just execution in crunch time,” Wilson added. “Our keys to victory we have each week – red zone, two-minute. It’s got to show up. It can’t just be keys to victory, it’s got to be what we execute on when we come in Monday and that hasn’t been the reality.”

Garrett Wilson was asked what isn’t happening for the Jets in their one-score losses: “Just execution in crunch time. Our keys to victory we have each week – red zone, two-minute. It’s got to show up. It can’t just be keys to victory, it’s got to be what we execute on when we come in Monday and that hasn’t been the reality.” — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 1, 2026

Looking at the Jets

With the loss, the Jets are now 2-6 on the season and have lost three straight games, all by one score.

It’s safe to say things aren’t going to get any easier for New York, as its next two games include a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs followed by a home game against the Buffalo Bills.