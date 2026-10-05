Jets Should Sign 5-Time Pro Bowler After Season-Ending Injury

The injuries keep piling up for the New York Jets.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed on X that pass rusher Braiden McGregor “tore his pec” and will miss the rest of the 2026 regular season.

This leaves a massive void in the Jets’ pass rush rotation. One of the first calls they should make to replace McGregor and to add some more juice is free agent pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Bosa, 31, remains a free agent a month into the 2026 season. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, a former Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he led the league in forced fumbles last season (five).

Getting Into the Numbers on Bosa

The former Ohio State product originally entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Across his 10 years at the NFL level, Bosa has appeared in 122 games and has made 108 starts. With those opportunities, Bosa has collected 77 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 172 quarterback hits, and 96 tackles for loss.

Bosa has recorded at least five sacks in nine of his 10 NFL seasons. He has the pedigree as a former first-rounder, NFL blood in his veins through his family, and he has put up serious production.

This option should be attractive to the Jets because it will only cost money. If the Jets pursue potential trades, it’ll cost them money and some type of asset. It’s unclear what the Jets’ motivation would be to give up an asset considering their 1-3 start to this season.

According to Spotrac, Bosa’s calculated market value is a two-year, $27.4 million contract. However, considering he remains a free agent a month into the season, it seems hard to believe he would command that type of contract at this stage.

According to Over The Cap, the Jets have $10.5 million available in cap space. That currently ranks 15th in the NFL.

The Jets Have a Big Pass Rush Problem

Gang Green had a pass-rushing issue before McGregor was lost for the season. This news only increases the spotlight on the issue. Over the last two weeks, the Jets haven’t registered a sack by anyone in their front four.

Head coach Aaron Glenn met with the media on Monday, October 5. During his opening statement, Glenn highlighted the problems upfront.

“Defensively, things that we have to improve on is just the overall four-man rush and our rush plan. Again, that’s something that I have to do a better job at making sure that I get our guys to understand that,” Glenn said.

A media member followed up by asking what the problem is with that unit and how he is feeling about what he has seen thus far.

“I think it’s more or less affecting the pocket. When you affect the pocket, the sacks usually come with that. As a play caller, I have to do a better job of getting our guys to understand we have to just affect the pocket. If we do that, the sacks will come. That’s something that, I know we have the guys that can do it and we’ll continue to work on that, and we’ll get better at it,” Glenn stated.