Jets Sign 6-Foot-3 Former Broncos Wide Receiver Amid Plan for Rookie

The New York Jets are bolstering their wide receiver room with Joseph Manjack.

Manjack is a rookie undrafted free agent, who stands 6-foot-3 and joins an already intriguing corps of Jets pass catchers.

“The Jets are opening the 21-day practice window for rookie S V.J. Payne, per source,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on X on November 4. “They also signed rookie WR Joe Manjack (Broncos UDFA) to the practice squad.”

Manjack has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.

The former USC, Houston, and TCU playmaker had three receptions for 40 yards during the preseason while with the Broncos, though.

“Manjack has great size at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. Born in Houston, he began his collegiate career at USC before transferring to Houston. He then got into the transfer portal one more time to complete his senior season at TCU. He finished his college career with 134 receptions for 1,732 yards and 13 touchdowns,” The Sporting News’ Travis Wakeman wrote in May.

“Comes to the NFL as a player who can help in the short and intermediate passing game out of the slot. He is a player who should see plenty of opportunities in camp and preseason games and can increase his chances of sticking around by performing well on special teams.”

Jets Add Joe Manjack Amid Plan for Roster

The addition of Manjack is intriguing. But it is also good news that the Jets are planning to welcome Payne back into the mix. Payne was a seventh-round pick in 2026 by the Jets.

He has been on injured reserve since just before the regular season began.

“Long and rangy, Payne is a durable 42-game starter and team captain who can play inside the box, over the slot and as a split safety. His coverage tape pops more than his run support and tackling. He reads and responds with good timing from depth and uses his length to smother the catch point in man coverage when matched inside. Payne held his own against three of the Big 12’s best receiving tight ends in 2025,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in April.

“Will do his job as a run defender but lacks an enforcer’s conviction and gets hung up on blocks too easily. Payne’s measurables and coverage versatility improve his chances of becoming a productive pro.”

If Aaron Glenn and the Jets do not activate Payne and add him back to the active roster before his 21-day window expires, he will remain on the IR for the remainder of the season.