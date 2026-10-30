New York Jets Trade Pitch Lands 26,000-Yard Pro Bowl Quarterback

The New York Jets have plenty of roster shortcomings, and a new trade idea would let them address their long-term situation at quarterback with Pro Bowler Justin Herbert.

Such a blockbuster deal is more likely in the offseason than at the trade deadline. Nevertheless, the Jets are one of the few teams that could meet such a high asking price, if it truly would even require as much to get Herbert from the Los Angeles Chargers via a trade.

This Heavy Sports Jets trade pitch aims to push the envelope in what it might take for Herbert.

Jets get:

Justin Herbert

2028 fourth-round pick

Chargers get:

2027 first-round pick (via DAL, IND, or NYJ)

2027 first-round pick (one of remaining firsts from DAL, IND, NYJ)

2027 second-round pick

2028 first-round pick

2028 second-round pick

2029 second-round pick

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projected Herbert’s trade value at “four first-round picks and more.”

This trade is heavy on premium draft capital, which might make Jets general manager Darren Mougey or anyone else pulling the strings balk at the idea.

However, Justin Herbert is a two-time Pro Bowler at 28 years old with 25,961 yards, 168 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions on 66.1% completion in his career. He is signed through 2029 on a five-year, $262.5 million contract.

“Herbert hasn’t yet put together the MVP season that so many people think he’s capable of producing, but just about every coach in football would be desperate to have a quarterback with Herbert’s arm strength and throwing talent,” Barnwell wrote in July. “Herbert is a couple of years younger than Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, which also helps a bit. Injuries are a real concern (even if Herbert plays through them), but I have him just slightly ahead of Joe Burrow in terms of trade value because of the age gap.”

Herbert is not a rookie, but he is still early in his prime, particularly at quarterback.

If the Jets believe the rest of their roster is or could be made ready to compete with the right quarterback in place, this is certainly an avenue to explore.

Jets Urged to Trade for Chargers’ Justin Herbert

“The Jets are spiraling after a devastating loss to Miami, and are currently poised to make three Top 15 selections in next year’s draft,” Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti wrote on October 28. “If they don’t feel as though their next QB1 exists in this upcoming class, a phone call to the (win-less) Chargers certainly makes some sense, albeit overly aggressive.”

The Jets’ three first-round picks in the 2027 draft are their own plus ones from the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. They also have their own firsts in 2028 and 2029.

Ginnitti also provided a financial breakdown:

2026: $14.6M

2027: $36M

2028: $52M

2029: $50.5M

“NYJ would acquire Justin Herbert on a 4-year, $153M contract, practically guaranteed through 2028,” Ginnitti wrote. The Chargers would take on dead cap hits of $31.6M this season, and another $50.4M in 2027 ( $7.8M saved).”

The Chargers have shown no signs of moving Herbert, who has likewise shown no signs of pushing for a trade out of LA.

Still, Herbert would undeniably be a significant upgrade for the Jets, who can always check in.