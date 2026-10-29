New York Jets Announce Breece Hall Injury Update Ahead of Raiders Game

The New York Jets face a pivotal matchup Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.

New York sits at 2-5 and is on life support if it wants any chance of salvaging its season. The Raiders, meanwhile, have lost four straight games after starting the season 3-0.

Both teams enter the matchup with something to prove, and the Jets hope to get star running back Breece Hall back on Sunday.

Jets Announce Injury Update on Hall

Hall has been dealing with a quadriceps strain that he suffered in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, and he hasn’t played since.

Fortunately, the Pro Bowl running back has returned to the practice field this week. He logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Jets injury report.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported the following update:

“Breece Hall was limited again — fourth straight day. At one point, he left positional drills and went to the rehab area.”

Jets injury report: David Bailey didn’t practice for the second day in a row. Breece Hall was limited again — fourth straight day. At one point, he left positional drills and went to the rehab area. #Jets https://t.co/NisHJxAXTA — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 29, 2026

The goal will likely be for Hall to practice fully Friday. If he completes a full practice without limitations, he could have a good chance of returning Sunday.

However, if Hall logs another limited practice, head coach Aaron Glenn may have to wait until closer to kickoff to determine his status.

Braelon Allen Will Start if Hall Can’t Play

Backup running back Braelon Allen logged a full practice Thursday after the Jets limited him Wednesday. If Hall can’t play, Allen will be in line to start again.

Allen has been effective while handling the majority of the carries in Hall’s absence. In his last four starts, the former Wisconsin star has recorded at least 14 carries and rushed for at least 60 yards in each game, including multiple 100-yard performances.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Allen recorded 17 carries for 104 yards and added six receptions for 30 yards.