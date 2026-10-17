Jets Officially Activate 1st Round Pick, Add LB Insurance

The New York Jets are getting a boost before the New England Patriots game.

Gang Green announced on X that they have activated rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr from injured reserve. They also elevated linebacker Jaden Keller.

“Cooper returned to practice this week after he sustained an ankle injury in the Jets’ Week 1 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans and was subsequently placed on IR. The rookie wideout only played 5 snaps, but his 30-yard reception set up the Green & White’s opening-drive TD. Cooper is set to play in his second NFL game on Sunday. Last season at Indiana, Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs,” the Jets announced in a press release.

Time Is Running Out

The Jets will get some additional LB insurance with Keller jumping up to the roster. However, NFL teams can only elevate a player from the practice squad three times in a single season. The Jets are using Keller’s last elevation for this Patriots clash.

“Keller (6-3, 235) will play in his third consecutive game for the Jets. The linebacker played 38 snaps on special teams between games against the Bears and Browns. During the preseason, Keller had 10 total tackles (5 solo) and a PD. He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, released from the p-squad on Sept. 15 and brought back a week later,” the Jets shared in a press release.

“Keller played collegiately at Virginia Tech, and last season played in 11 games and ranked third on the team with 50 tackles. In 52 games with the Hokies, Keller totaled 181 defensive tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 FF and 2 FR,” the Jets also shared in a press release.

Jets Have to Refuse to Press the Button

Cooper is back for the Jets. That’s great news for a team that has been hurting at wide receiver. However, fans have to adjust expectations for their former first-round draft choice.

He hasn’t played football in over a month. Conditioning is likely going to be an issue. It would be surprising if he played a full complement of snaps in his return to the gridiron. Instead, he is likely going to play on some level of a snap count until he gets his sea legs under him.

That would be the responsible thing to do. It would be easy for the Jets to push him to do more because of their current WR depth issues.

Adonai Mitchell will miss his fourth straight contest in Week 6. The WR room is Garrett Wilson and a bunch of other guys. Cooper provides a light in a dark tunnel, but they shouldn’t push him beyond his limits. They need Cooper for the long haul, not just one game. The worst-case scenario is putting Cooper out there before he is ready and reaggravating the injury, putting him back on the shelf.

Jets resist the urge. If you have a predetermined snap count, stick to it; don’t be influenced by what happens in the game.