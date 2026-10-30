Red Flag Raised on New York Jets First-Round Draft Pick

Rookie David Bailey is trending in the wrong direction ahead of the New York Jets’ Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“David Bailey didn’t practice for the second straight day. Not a great sign for Sunday,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt posted on X on October 29, also noting that “Breece Hall and Dylan Parham were limited” and that Braelon Allen was a “full go.”

The Jets announced the news via their official handle.

In addition to Bailey, fellow EDGE Joseph Ossai (ankle), defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (knee), and offensive lineman Max Mitchell (concussion) were also non-participants.

Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2026 draft, has gotten off to a historic start for the Jets. He has 35 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in seven games played this season, and he is not the Jets’ only concern on their defensive front.

Jets’ David Bailey Raises Red Flag

Rosenblatt noted the gravity of Bailey potentially missing the Jets’ showdown against the Raiders in Week 8.

“It’s a tough one,” Rosenblatt said during a live stream on October 29. “Sounds like he came in on Monday and was feeling something. And then it was a groin, and then he missed Wednesday and Thursday practice.

“I would predict that he doesn’t play this week at this point. But if he practices tomorrow, there’s a chance. I imagine you don’t want to force it with somebody that important, but what that leaves you with is alarming. The defense is going to be–up front–is going to be in dire straits. You remove David Bailey, T’Vondre Sweat is week-to-week, which we figured he probably would miss some time. You don’t have Joe Ossai, who, even when he was playing, was playing on like one leg, it seemed.”

Rosenblatt continued, “That leaves you Kingsley Engabare, Will McDonald, and Nate Lynn on the active roster.

“I don’t know who even is on the practice squad off the top of my head.”

Jets D-Line Could Have Long Day vs Kirk Cousins, Raiders

Rosenblatt’s concerns about Bailey’s potential absence extended into hopes about head coach Aaron Glenn’s plans for Sunday.

Glenn must adapt without his best “pass rusher”

“I hope Glenn has some creative blitzes dialed up or something,” Rosenblatt said. “I’m really, really concerned about that front. I don’t know how the Raiders O-line has held up this year, to be honest. I know it was, obviously, bad last year with Geno [Smith] there. But I feel like that would be a group you can attack, and you have a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who’s not mobile.”

The Raiders enter this contest at 3-4, having lost four consecutive outings. After losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, giving them their first win of the season, Glenn and the Jets surely want to avoid the firestorm of losing to the Raiders the following week, with or without Bailey.