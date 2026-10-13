Jets Add Super Bowl Champion, Raise Eyebrows About Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets cut ties with multiple players on Tuesday, including Super Bowl champion and linebacker Troy Reeder.

Reeder’s tenure may not be over, but it is unclear if the same is true for the other castoffs.

“The Jets are releasing LB Troy Reeder, per source. He could sign back to the practice squad,” the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported on X on October 13. “They also are releasing TE Cody Hardy from the practice squad and signing edge Quinton Bell to the practice squad.”

Reeder, 32, is a former undrafted free agent who spent his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams before finding his way to New York. Reeder tallied 4 total tackles in four games with the Jets this season.

Hardy is a rookie tight end who has yet to appear in a regular-season game and was part of a deep and talented room for the Jets.

Bell, 30 was a seventh-round pick, taken 230th by the then-Oakland Vegas Raiders in 2019.

A Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers. He has 38 total tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery in 33 games with three starts.

Jets Roster Moves Raise Eyebrows About Omar Cooper Jr.

This news came after the Jets released veteran Tyler Johnson and signed fellow wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett to their practice squad earlier in the day.

It also led to speculation about Cooper, one of three Jets rookie first-round picks.

“Interesting! This would leave the Jets with an open 53 spot,” The Jets Press posted on X on October 13 in reaction to Costello’s report. “Omar Cooper Jr, Anez Cooper, and VJ Payne are all eligible to return from IR.

“Quinton Bell is a fun pickup too. Former college WR who converted to EDGE and has made an 8-year career out of it. Was with [defensive coordinator Brian] Duker in Miami.”

Turn on the Jets host Will Parkinson posted, “Soon,” including a GIF of Cooper.

Cooper was the 30th overall pick of the 2026 draft. He started Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, catching one pass for 30 yards before exiting with his injury. The Jets also recently got veteran Tim Patrick back from IR, but they have been without AD Mitchell.

It remains to be seen if Cooper will indeed be activated this week, the first that he is eligible to come off IR.