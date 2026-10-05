Rex Ryan Fires off 1-Word After Jets Loss to Bears

The New York Jets lost in historic fashion to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

On “DiPietro & Rothenberg”, ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan had one word to describe the 23-12 loss: “Absurd.”

“This was the first game where there’s not a positive thing about it. I thought this team was growing; I really did, and they took a major step back, like a huge step back. I don’t think I have ever seen a game where the opponent has had more first downs (34) than you had offensive plays (32). That is absolutely absurd,” Ryan explained on ESPN New York on Monday, October 5.

“The thing that you’re going to find out about this football team is you have to flush it. You literally got to put it behind you, but you’re going to find out about who you are, who this team really is, and the makeup and character of this football team coming up this week against a team that has won three straight games and has one of the best defenses in the league. You’re going to find out if these players care about the coaches. Can the coaches bounce back too?” Ryan said.

Troubling Sign

Through the first three weeks of the 2026 regular season, the Jets looked different. They either won a game or lost close. The team had an intangible quality that made you want to believe and made you think things were different this year as opposed to last year.

Ryan said one of the most troubling observations from the game was this team “reverting” back to what they were last year in Week 4.

At the end of the 2025 season, the Jets rolled over and died.

“History makers: The Jets … Become the first team in NFL history to lose 5 straight games by 23+ points within a single season,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on January 4, 2026.

They looked lifeless; they looked apathetic, and they didn’t even care anymore.

“Look, I’ve had my butt kicked several times. I’ve had horrible games. The notorious Monday Night Massacre, where both teams were 9-2, and we got beat 45-3. That was the time when I buried the football because I knew our team was set; that’s not where we are at now. This football team is about how we’re going to be moving forward. How much heart, how much courage, how much professionalism does this group have after taking a devastating loss like this?” Ryan asked.

“This is where it’s like, alright, man, I want to know who is in my corner? If I’m a New York Jets player, coach, or whatever, we’re going to find out who is in that corner with us. That’s what we’re going to find out,” Ryan stated.

Early Look Ahead to Week 5

Things won’t get easier for the Jets. In Week 5, they host the Cleveland Browns. During the offseason, Jets fans likely circled this game as an easy dub. It no longer appears to be anything close to that.

The Jets have lost three straight games, and the Browns have won three straight. These are trains going in the opposite direction. Cleveland is feeling good about themselves coming off extra rest, while the Jets are feeling down in the mouth after a demoralizing loss.

Despite all of those trends, the Jets surprisingly opened as a 1.5-point home favorite over the Browns, per Vegas Insider.