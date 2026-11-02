Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Viral ‘Jets Being Jets’ Comment

The New York Jets moved to 2-6 on the season Sunday afternoon when they lost 38-33 to the Las Vegas Raiders in what was an offensive shootout.

New York has now lost three consecutive one-score games and hasn’t been able to play complementary football across all three phases of the game.

Not to mention, the defense has regressed significantly, and veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made things even worse with his postgame comment after Sunday’s loss.

Fitzpatrick went viral for saying the loss was the “Jets being Jets.”

“Some bad penalties, bad mistakes, Jets being Jets,” Fitzpatrick said postgame.

Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Jets defense, via @ZackBlatt: “Some bad penalties, bad mistakes, Jets being Jets.” https://t.co/AWWB5U6fRq — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 1, 2026

Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Fitzpatrick

On Monday, while appearing on DiPietro & Rothenberg on ESPN New York, longtime Jets coach Rex Ryan, who was the last coach to win a playoff game with the organization, did not take kindly to Fitzpatrick’s comments. Ryan expects him to be a veteran leader.

“Oh yeah that’s…” Ryan said in disgust, unable to finish his sentence. “I can tell you one thing I know DeMario Davis is a leader. I can promise you that… This obviously was not him. This had to be Minkah Fitzpatrick talking like this. You brought him in not because you thought he was a great player, because you thought he could bring some leadership… but he’s a shell of himself. This is not the same guy.

“We don’t need you to go against us. We need you to build this team up. And my understanding is that he meant we’re killing ourselves but it certainly didn’t come out that way… this is horrendous. If this is actually how he feels then adios… don’t let the door his you in the [expletive]. ”

Rex Ryan had a message for Minkah Fitzpatrick. https://t.co/wLMgZXDwnd — DiPietro & Rothenberg (@DRonESPN) November 2, 2026

Looking at the Jets

The trade deadline is set for Nov. 10, so if the Jets decide to make some moves, Fitzpatrick could very well be among them. He’s a veteran player who could attract interest from a contending team around the league.

However, right now, it’s safe to say the Jets’ defense has been a driving force behind their struggles, along with the offense’s issues, particularly late in games when they can’t seem to put a drive together when they need one.

Nonetheless, New York is four games below .500 entering Week 9, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills as its next two opponents.