Jets Could Trade ‘Surplus’ Ahead of Deadline: Insider

The New York Jets have a “surplus” of safeties heading into the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said that it is a position to watch for the green and white.

“The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Word is the Jets don’t expect to be very active. Positions to watch — they have a surplus of safeties, especially with the anticipated return of rookie VJ Payne coming perhaps next week. Conversely, they could use help for the injury-ravaged defensive line. One thing to remember, at 2-6, it’s all about next season. They’re not going to trade an asset that could help in the future,” Cimini wrote.

Getting Into the Surplus the Jets Have at Safety

Payne was placed on injured reserve during training camp but was designated for return. This week the Jets activated his 21-day practice window. So they have three weeks to activate him to the active roster, or he will be ruled out for the season.

Payne was a full participant in practice throughout the week leading into the Week 9 Kansas City Chiefs game. He was listed as questionable for the game. However, on Saturday, November 7, the team downgraded him to out.

That leaves the Jets with four safeties on the 53-man roster: Malachi Moore, Dane Belton, Andre Cisco, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

On the latest episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast, Cimini said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets extended Belton.

The former Iowa product signed a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million. In his short time with the team, he has wowed the coaching staff and his teammates. Through the first eight games of the season, he has started every contest. With those opportunities, he has totaled 68 tackles, four pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.

This past offseason, the Jets made a splash by striking a trade with the Miami Dolphins to land Fitzpatrick. They immediately signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension. He has been alright this season; his biggest claim to fame was ending the interception drought.

According to Spotrac, if the Jets traded him, they would eat a $4.4 million dead cap charge in 2026 and a $$6 million dead cap charge in 2027.

By virtue of his contract, Fitzpatrick is expected to be back with the Jets in 2027.

The 2 Most Likely Trade Pieces

That leaves two potential tradeable pieces at safety.

Cisco is on a one-year deal for $2.5 million. Daniel Popper of The Athletic ranked Cisco as the 44th best player on his trade big board.

“Cisco re-signed with the Jets this offseason on a one-year deal, $2.5 million deal. He got benched after a Week 3 loss to the Lions and played only 22 defensive snaps from Weeks 4 to 8. Cisco had eight interceptions in three seasons for the Jaguars from 2022 to ’24. The ball production has not carried over to the Jets. But he is still an experienced free safety who could find a role patrolling the deep part of the field,” Popper wrote.

He listed four teams as potential fits: Detroit, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Another possibility would be Moore. He is only in his second season, so he still has two cheap years of control on his rookie deal. It hasn’t clicked at this level, but the team doesn’t seem to be in a rush to move him.