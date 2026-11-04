New York Jets Sever Ties With ‘Maniacal’ Veteran Cornerback

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are moving on from Tre Brown.

“#Jets released Tre Brown from IR,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on November 3.

Brown, 29, has 82 combined tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 touchdown, and 1.0 sack in 49 career games with 14 starts. Heis a former fourth-round pick, taken 137th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 draft.

Brown has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

“Potential backup cornerback who could earn his keep thanks to maniacal effort as a special teams ace. Possesses a stout, strong frame and loves to turn press release into a physical challenge no matter how big the man is across from him. He’s twitchy and quick for short-area attacks when allowed to play forward but gets overwhelmed by bigger receivers downfield, resulting in penalties and jump-ball losses,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2021.

“An excellent option on kick and punt coverage and can compete for kick return duties, but he must convince teams he has enough value as a backup slot corner to provide roster flexibility.”

Jets Deep CB Room Loses Tre Brown

Brown initially signed with the Jets in November 2025. He appeared in five games for them during the 2025 regular season, including one start, tallying 8 total stops. The Jets placed Brown on injured reserve at the end of August.

Cornerback is arguably the Jets’ deepest position group this season.

A’Zareyah Thomas and Brandon Stephens start on the perimeter and Jarvis Brownlee at nickelback for the Jets, who have not even used free agent addition Nahshon Wright.

The Jets have three cornerbacks on their practice squad in addition to their deep rotation on the 53-man roster. Still, Brown was a part of the plan at one point, but his injury has paved the way for his exit from the Jets.