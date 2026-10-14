Jets Bring Back Veteran LB Less Than 24 Hours After Cutting Him

Well, that was quick.

The New York Jets announced on X that they have signed veteran linebacker Troy Reeder to the practice squad. This move comes less than 24 hours after announcing that they parted ways with Reeder.

Welcome to roster gymnastics at the NFL level. Reeder, 32, is a vested veteran. What does that mean?

“If you have earned three or more credited seasons since 1993, you are vested, meaning you are entitled to benefits negotiated under the CBA,” the NFLPA posted. That also means you aren’t subject to waivers.

“Non-Vested Veterans (players with less than 4 years of service time) must pass through waivers,” Russell Street Report wrote.

If Reeder didn’t have enough service time, he could have been claimed by one of the other 31 teams in the NFL. Essentially, this serves as a roster loophole. The Jets can tell Reeder that they’re going to release him so they can make other roster moves and agree to bring him back once they sort everything out.

That appears to be exactly what happened.

“Reeder (6-3, 245) is back on the practice squad after being released on Tuesday. He initially signed to the practice squad on Sept. 2 and later signed to the active roster on Sept. 22. Reeder dressed for four games and had 4 tackles while appearing in 85 special teams snaps,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote in a press release.

Reeder won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. That’s where he spent six of his first eight seasons in the NFL.

Jets Surge up Power Rankings

In Nick Shook’s latest power rankings for the NFL Media Group, he placed the Jets at No. 20 heading into Week 6.

“It was an admittedly ugly game for both sides, but the Jets finally finished on the victorious side. The inclement weather may distort the overall evaluation of Sunday’s contest, but what’s undeniable was the effectiveness of New York’s aggressive pass rush, which piled up eight sacks and shut down Cleveland’s offense (save for one late touchdown drive). Braelon Allen and Garrett Wilson both thrived despite constant rain, two encouraging signs for a team that could use them going forward,” Shook wrote.

Before this game, they ranked No. 24 in this same exercise last week.

Jets Make History on Defense

The Jets had eight sacks during their Week 5 victory over the Browns.

“Six different Jets recorded a sack in the team’s Week Five win: David Bailey (3.0), Dane Belton (1.0), Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (1.0), Jowon Briggs (1.0), Darrell Jackson Jr. (1.0), and Will McDonald IV (1.0),” the Jets Communications staff posted.

“Five of those six players (Bailey, Belton, Brownlee, Briggs, & Jackson) are aged 25 or younger, becoming the first team since 2023 (DET) to have five players aged 25 or younger each record a sack in the same game. Source: Elias Sports Bureau,” the Jets Communications staff posted.

That was pretty special, but the next step for the Jets is consistency. In Weeks 3 and 4, the Jets didn’t register a single sack with their front four.

Is the Week 5 production a blip on the radar or a sign of things to come? The answer to that question could dramatically impact how many wins the Jets finish up with during the 2026 season.