Jets Lose Starter to IR, Sign 24-Year-Old Before Raiders Game

The New York Jets will be without a key piece longer than originally thought.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson revealed on X that the Jets are placing nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat on injured reserve.

“Sweat will have the ability to return later in the season,” Parkinson said.

We knew Sweat would miss the Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Aaron Glenn ruled him out on Friday, October 30, with a knee issue.

When you place a player on injured reserve, they’re forced to miss a minimum of four games. Sweat is set to miss the home game versus the Raiders, a road trip against the Kansas City Chiefs, a home game against the Buffalo Bills, and the road contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sweat will be first eligible to return in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins on the road on November 29.

Sweat’s Absence Will Be Felt

Glenn was asked how big of a loss is a guy like Sweat for his defense.

“Yeah, losing any key player, and especially a player of that magnitude, which I think I’ve talked to you guys before, I like the middle of our defense to be strong with Sweat, Double D (Demario Davis), and Minkah (Fitzpatrick), and losing him, that’s always a huge deal for us. But the thing is, we got guys behind him that’s going to come in and do a good job for us,” Glenn explained.

Zain Dhanani of Fantasy Life revealed the impact of that loss from an analytical perspective.

Jets run defense with T’Vondre Sweat on the field:

YPC allowed: 3.28

Yards before contact/att: 0.99

Rush success rate allowed: 38%

Without Sweat (77 att):

YPC allowed: 5.12

Yards before contact/att: 1.78

Rush success rate allowed: 52%

Without Sweat and David Bailey (20 att):

YPC allowed: 7.05

Yards before contact/att: 2.85

Other Jets Roster Moves

With Sweat to IR, that created an open spot on the 53-man roster. The Jets filled that by signing defensive tackle Payton Page.

Page, 24, had been on the team’s practice squad. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025 out of Clemson.

The Jets also made a pair of temporary elevations with offensive lineman Brant Banks and edge defender Quinton Bell for the Raiders game. Both players will revert to the practice squad on Monday, November 2.

Another player who figures to get more playing time is rookie Darrell Jackson Jr.

“I do. I do, and he’s steady growing into what we want him to do as far as the technique and the fundamentals of the position. He’s actually starting to move up and down the line, playing more positions. He’s been playing the shade, he’s played the three, he’s been playing the 5-Technique, he plays the 4i. Each week, he is getting better and better and learning the small nuances that we need him to actually continue to grow. He’s a big man, he has long arms, he’s strong, he plays with extension, he can disengage well. So, each week, he’s just getting better and better and I like exactly where he’s at,” Glenn said.